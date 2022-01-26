Dundee United vs Ross County prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

On Wednesday evening, Dundee United welcomes Ross County in an attempt to halt a six-match losing streak in the Scottish Premiership.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 00:45
Date: 27th January 2022, Tannadice Park
Bet £10 on Dundee United vs Ross County and Get £50 in Bet Credits
Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Dundee United vs Ross County Prediction
Ross County’s improved record has resulted in the team scoring in the majority of their encounters. The club has won two of its past five games and has scored more than 1.5 goals in each of those games.
Whereas Dundee’s lack of form could have an impact on their performance in the upcoming encounter. Dundee has failed to score more than one goal in any of their recent encounters, and this trend could continue if their form does not improve.
Dundee United vs Ross County Prediction: Dundee 2-1 Ross County @ 29/20 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Dundee United vs Ross County free bets
- Find out where to watch the Dundee United vs Ross County live stream
Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.
Dundee United vs Ross County Betting Tips
Dundee United has dropped to seventh place in the rankings. The team has collected 25 points from their 21 matches so far. The team has lost six of their games in a row.
On the other hand, Ross County has had a dismal start to the season, with no wins to show for it. They have improved their play in recent matches, but they still can’t manage to build a consistent winning streak.
Dundee United vs Ross County Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.
Bet on over 2.5 goals at 6/5 with Bet365.
Dundee United vs Ross County Betting Odds
Match Winner
Dundee @ 29/11 with bet365
Draw @ 23/10 with bet365
Ross County @ 15/8 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 6/5
Under 2.5 @ 8/11
Dundee United vs Ross County Free Bet
Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 on Dundee United vs Ross County and Get £50 in Bet Credits
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip