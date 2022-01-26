Dundee United vs Ross County prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

On Wednesday evening, Dundee United welcomes Ross County in an attempt to halt a six-match losing streak in the Scottish Premiership.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 27th January 2022, Tannadice Park

Dundee United vs Ross County Prediction

Ross County’s improved record has resulted in the team scoring in the majority of their encounters. The club has won two of its past five games and has scored more than 1.5 goals in each of those games.

Whereas Dundee’s lack of form could have an impact on their performance in the upcoming encounter. Dundee has failed to score more than one goal in any of their recent encounters, and this trend could continue if their form does not improve.

Dundee United vs Ross County Prediction: Dundee 2-1 Ross County @ 29/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Dundee United vs Ross County Betting Tips

Dundee United has dropped to seventh place in the rankings. The team has collected 25 points from their 21 matches so far. The team has lost six of their games in a row.

On the other hand, Ross County has had a dismal start to the season, with no wins to show for it. They have improved their play in recent matches, but they still can’t manage to build a consistent winning streak.

Dundee United vs Ross County Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.

Dundee United vs Ross County Betting Odds

Match Winner

Dundee @ 29/11 with bet365

Draw @ 23/10 with bet365

Ross County @ 15/8 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/5

Under 2.5 @ 8/11

