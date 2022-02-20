Dundee United vs Rangers prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Rangers will be seeking to keep the pressure on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they meet Dundee United on Sunday, following a successful showing in the Europa Conference League.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 17:00
Date: 20th February 2022, Tannadice Park
Dundee United vs Rangers Prediction
Dundee had gone on a six-game losing streak after going winless in 11 of their previous 14 games overall. They’ve also dropped four of their last six home games.
Rangers, on the other side, are on a three-game winning streak, with a cumulative score of 10-0 in the process. They had also gone undefeated in 16 of their previous 17 games, with 13 of them victories.
Taking these considerations into account, most football betting sites expect Rangers to win big on Sunday.
Dundee United vs Rangers Prediction: Dundee United 0-3 Rangers @ 1/3 with LiveScore Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Dundee United vs Rangers Betting Tips
After a 1-0 Scottish Cup triumph over Partick Thistle, Dundee United will be hoping for more of the same.
Dundee United has put in a lot of effort recently, as evidenced by their recent results. Dundee United has kept it tight, with only two goals scored in their last six games.
Rangers are coming off a 2-4 Europa League victory against Borussia Dortmund in their previous match.
Goals have been scored as much as 25 times in the last six games in which Rangers have sent out their soldiers, generating an average of 4.17 goals per match. From this sum, the opposition has managed to get eight points.
Dundee United vs Rangers Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/10.
Dundee United vs Rangers Betting Odds
Match Winner
Dundee United @ 15/2 with LiveScore Bet
Draw @ 17/4 with LiveScore Bet
Rangers @ 1/3 with LiveScore Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 7/10
Under 2.5 @ 11/10
Dundee United vs Rangers Free Bet
LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
