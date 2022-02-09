Dundee United vs Motherwell prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

Dundee United will be looking to get back on track on Wednesday night when they host Motherwell in their latest Scottish Premiership match.

Match Info:

Date: 10th February 2022

Kick-off: 00:45, Tannadice Park

Bet £10 on Dundee United vs Motherwell and Get £60 In Bonuses

Dundee United vs Motherwell Prediction

Dundee United had lost their last four home games in a row. They concluded it with a Premiership victory against Ross County in their previous home match. They’ll be trying to turn that victory into a win.

Motherwell, on the other hand, has been winless on the road since November 2021. They’ve also been allowing goals in an alarming manner.

Therefore, most football betting sites expect a win for the hosts based on the current situation.

Dundee United vs Motherwell Prediction: Dundee United 2-1 Motherwell @ 29/20 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet with Betfred’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Dundee United vs Motherwell Betting Tips

Motherwell is placed in the fourth position on the table. They haven’t won since December. In their previous league match, they conceded four goals against Celtic in a dismal home defeat. They’ll be approaching this match with the lowest of spirits, following a long run of cold.

Dundee United, however, has struggled to maintain a consistent rhythm in order to produce a positive outcome. They drew 0-0 at St. Johnston and have now gone three league games without a win.

Dundee United vs Motherwell Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 29/20.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 29/20 with Betfred.

Dundee United vs Motherwell Betting Odds

Match Winner

Dundee United @ 29/20 with betfred

Draw @ 11/5 with betfred

Motherwell @ 21/10 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 29/20

Under 2.5 @ 61/100

Betfred Dundee United vs Motherwell free bets

Betfred has an incredible offer for new customers where you can get £60 in bonuses when you bet just £10 on their vast sportsbook. That means you can bet £10 on the Dundee United vs Motherwell game to unlock the free bets, or bet £10 on another sport and use the free bets clash. Click below to claim.

Claim your Betfred’s Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses for Dundee United vs Motherwell

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.