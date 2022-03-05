Countries
Dundee United vs Hearts top five betting offers and free bets for Scottish Premiership match

Hearts will go to Tannadice Park on Saturday in pursuit of their third win in a row when they face Dundee United in their next Scottish Premiership match. The Terrors have been in terrific form recently, but their six-match winning streak came to a stop in their most recent meeting against Livingston.

Dundee United vs Hearts betting tips and prediction

Dundee United and Hearts are both in contention for promotion. On Saturday afternoon, they will raise the curtain on Matchday 30 of the Premiership games at Tannadice Park.

Dundee United has climbed into the safe zone after a string of positive results. They are now ranked 5th on the standings with 35 points. They’ve been playing well in the league recently.

They have recovered from a run of poor performances and are unbeaten in their last five league games. They were last seen in a 1-1 draw away from home against Aberdeen. They also recently drew with Rangers, who are currently in the second position.

Hearts, on the other hand, are now in third place on the standings. They have 46 points, which puts them 11 points ahead of fourth-placed Hibernian. They’ll be hoping that by clinching points in this fixture, they’ll be able to widen their gap even more. They have a strong offensive and defensive line.

They were last seen versus St. Mirren on a Premiership matchday away from home. They won the match with a score of 0-2 ft. With that win, they snapped a four-game losing streak.

Dundee United has recently improved their league position. They’ve lately gone three games without losing at home. As a result, their attacking side has improved as well. They have scored in each of their last five league games at home.

Hearts, on the other hand, have won three of their last four league games away from home. They have recently shown a drop in form, thus despite their position on the table, we don’t see them winning this match.

We don’t appear to be able to support either of these two outfits. Instead, we’re opting for the draw.

Dundee United vs Hearts betting tips: Dundee vs Hearts to draw @ 23/10 with bet365

