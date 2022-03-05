Dundee United vs Hearts live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

Dundee United will host Hearts in a Premiership match at Tannadice Park on Saturday. Check out how to watch the live stream of the match for free.

Dundee United vs Hearts preview

Dundee United will be looking to avenge their 2-1 Premiership setback to Livingston in their previous match.

Dundee United had 56% possession and eight shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Liam Smith (2′) and Ryan Edwards (83′ Own goal) scored goals for Dundee United. Livingston had 21 shots on goal, five of them were on target. Livingston’s goal came from Scott Pittman (23′).

In five of Dundee United’s last six matches, the team has scored fewer than three goals per game. In terms of goal distribution during that time, rival teams scored a total of four goals, while Dundee United scored six. Of course, there’s a chance the pattern won’t repeat itself in this match.

Hearts are coming off a 2-0 Premiership victory against Aberdeen in their most recent match.

Hearts had 57% possession and 13 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. John Souttar (38′) and Stephen Kingsley (60′) scored for Hearts. Aberdeen had seven shots on goal, four of which were on target.

Hearts have scored six goals in their last six games under Robbie Neilson. There have been a total of nine goals scored against them in those same matches.

Dundee United vs Hearts team news

Dundee United team news

Dundee United’s manager Thomas Courts will be without Maxime Biamou (thigh problems), Peter Pawlett (unknown injury), and Dylan Levitt (hamstring injury).

Dundee United predicted line-up

Siegrist; Edwards, Mulgrew, Graham; Niskanen, Butcher, Smith, Freeman, Devlin, Harkes; McNulty- TN

Hearts team news

Michael Smith is injured for Hearts and is facing a back problem.

Hearts predicted lineup

Gordon; Atkinson, Halkett, Souttar, Kingsley; Devlin, Baningime; McKay, Boyce, Mackay-Steven; Simms

