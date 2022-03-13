Dundee United vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup for free

The Scottish Cup quarterfinals begin this weekend and will continue into the following week, with Dundee United meeting Celtic at Tannadice Park on Monday night.
How to watch Dundee United vs Celtic live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Dundee United vs Celtic live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Dundee United vs Celtic live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Dundee United vs Celtic preview
Dundee United come into this match on the back of a 2-2 Premiership tie against Hearts.
Dundee United had 35% possession and eight shots on goal, two of which were on target. Liam Smith (46′) and Nicky Clark (57′) scored for Dundee United. Hearts, on the other hand, had 14 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Hearts scored through Liam Boyce (1′) and Craig Halkett (81′).
Dundee United has had little trouble scoring goals recently, with the team scoring in each of their previous six games.
Celtic are coming off a 1-3 Premiership victory against Livingston in their most recent game.
Celtic had 72% possession and 24 shots on goal, with 7 on target, in the encounter. Daizen Maeda (17′) and James Forrest (55′) scored goals for Celtic. Livingston had six shots on goal, three of them were on target. Livingston’s goals came from Nicky Devlin (46′ own goal) and Andrew Shinnie (56′).
Watch live sport with bet365
Dundee United vs Celtic team news
Dundee United team news
Peter Pawlett, Florent Hoti, and Maxime Biamou are all out due to injury and will not play against Celtic. Last time out, team captain Ryan Edwards suffered a broken nose and, along with Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt, is a doubt for Monday’s game.
Dundee United predicted line-up
Siegrist; Butcher, Edwards, Graham; Niskanen, Smith, McDonald, Harkes, McMann; McNulty, Clark
Celtic team news
Michael Johnston, Kyogo Furuhashi, and David Turnbull are all injured and will not feature for the visitors in the game.
Celtic predicted lineup
Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor, Bitton, Rogic; Abada, Jota, Giakoumakis
Dundee United vs Celtic free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins