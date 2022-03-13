Dundee United vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup for free

The Scottish Cup quarterfinals begin this weekend and will continue into the following week, with Dundee United meeting Celtic at Tannadice Park on Monday night.

Dundee United vs Celtic preview

Dundee United come into this match on the back of a 2-2 Premiership tie against Hearts.

Dundee United had 35% possession and eight shots on goal, two of which were on target. Liam Smith (46′) and Nicky Clark (57′) scored for Dundee United. Hearts, on the other hand, had 14 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Hearts scored through Liam Boyce (1′) and Craig Halkett (81′).

Dundee United has had little trouble scoring goals recently, with the team scoring in each of their previous six games.

Celtic are coming off a 1-3 Premiership victory against Livingston in their most recent game.

Celtic had 72% possession and 24 shots on goal, with 7 on target, in the encounter. Daizen Maeda (17′) and James Forrest (55′) scored goals for Celtic. Livingston had six shots on goal, three of them were on target. Livingston’s goals came from Nicky Devlin (46′ own goal) and Andrew Shinnie (56′).

Dundee United vs Celtic team news

Dundee United team news

Peter Pawlett, Florent Hoti, and Maxime Biamou are all out due to injury and will not play against Celtic. Last time out, team captain Ryan Edwards suffered a broken nose and, along with Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt, is a doubt for Monday’s game.

Dundee United predicted line-up

Siegrist; Butcher, Edwards, Graham; Niskanen, Smith, McDonald, Harkes, McMann; McNulty, Clark

Celtic team news

Michael Johnston, Kyogo Furuhashi, and David Turnbull are all injured and will not feature for the visitors in the game.

Celtic predicted lineup

Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor, Bitton, Rogic; Abada, Jota, Giakoumakis

