Fancy some Dublin Racing Festival free bets for this Saturday’s card at Leopardstown? Betfair have a neat new customer offer when punters sign up and bet £10 on the first race. Receive £60 in free bets – £10 for each of the other six races on the card

If this appeals to horse racing fans, then open a new account using promo code ZSKALY and deposit a minimum of £10 using a Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets including ApplePay, Paypal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller as these payment methods don’t count towards this Betfair new customer offer.

Next place a single pre-race win or each way bet of £10 on the opening 13:05 race at Leopardstown. This must be on the Betfair Sportsbook, so Exchange bets don’t count. Only the first bet struck on the 2m 6f Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors “50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff” Novice Hurdle race qualifies.

Once that wager settles, new customers receive Dublin Racing Festival free bets worth £10 each on all of the six remaining races on Saturday’s card. They include other Grade 1 events in the Irish Arkle Novice Chase, Irish Gold Cup and Spring Juvenile Hurdle. In total, 6x £10 makes £60 worth of free bets.

All Dublin Racing Festival free bets must be used on the win or each way singles markets of the races in question. Other sportsbook bets, cashed out wagers and bets placed with existing bonus funds do not qualify for this Betfair new customer offer. To help punters with those, our Dublin Racing Festival tips for Saturday can give a few pointers.

What’s on at Leopardstown during the Dublin Racing Festival this Saturday?

This a big day for the sport in the UK and Ireland. Events in the Emerald Isle take centre stage for sure. The Dublin Racing Festival is always a big deal on horse racing betting sites like Betfair, so this special welcome bonus celebrates that. With this deal, punters can bet through the card at Leopardstown.

In the first race at 13:05 that new customers must bet £10 in to get the offer, many have chances. Gordon Elliott has a strong hand in the opening contest with Hollow Games favourite on the best betting sites, ahead of stable companion Minella Crooner. Willie Mullins also has useful types in Whatdeawant and Bronn against those. Henry De Bromhead runs Grand Jury, while Joseph O’Brien saddles Eric Bloodaxe for Gigginstown House Stud. It’s a fabulous and competitive race.

Later on, there are more clashes with the likes of Fil Dor and Vauban colliding in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at 13:35. The Irish Arkle at 14:10, meanwhile, sees Blue Lord concede weight to some useful five-year-olds including Riviere D’Etel, and Mullins stable companions Haut En Couleurs and Saint Sam. A typically competitive Grade B staying handicap hurdle over 3m comes next at 14:45.

The Irish Gold Cup at 15:15 sees defending champ Kemboy face Frodon and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo. This it the race of the day, and an event that will shape the Cheltenham odds for next month’s Festival whatever the outcome. Another Grade B handicap, this time over fences, and the Grade 2 bumper in which Facile Vega is the favourite, complete the Leopardstown card. There is plenty to put those Dublin Racing Festival free bets on, then.

Betfair New Customer Offer – Bet £10 Get £60 in Dublin Racing Festival Free Bets

It’s time to recap this great deal. Just so new customers are in no doubt what they have to do for those Dublin Racing Festival free bets, here are five simple steps to follow: