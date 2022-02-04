Dublin Racing Festival Betting Tips for Sunday, 6 February

On Sunday, 6 February, a stellar weekend of Dublin Racing Festival action comes to a close at Leopardstown. The picture for Cheltenham should hopefully have become clearer when the dust settles on this major meeting in the Emerald Isle. SportsLens tipsters give their Dublin Racing Festival betting tips for the Sunday card here.

Among four Grade 1s is the Irish Champion Hurdle, where Honeysuckle is all the rage for her hat-trick. Supporting that star attraction are other top races like the Dublin Chase, the Ladbrokes Novice Chase and the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle. All of these events are competition at the highest level, so punters should watch closely.

This is why the meeting is one of the best horse racing spectacles early in the calendar year. What happens at Leopardstown looks sure to shape the upcoming Cheltenham Festival markets. That is why knowing the results and fancies in Ireland matters. Let’s take a look at the NAP, NB and top EW bets from Dublin Racing Festival betting tips for Sunday:

NAP: Sir Gerhard, Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle (3:35)

Firstly, Sir Gerhard has hardly put a foot wrong in his career to date. He looks a worthy favourite for the 2m Grade 1 novice hurdle on this Leopardstown card. One of four trained in the race by Willie Mullins, who has won eight of the last nine renewals, Cheveley Park Stud’s seven-year-old Jeremy gelding is one of the big names that all horse racing betting sites keep a close eye on.

Sir Gerhard went unbeaten until the Irish Champion Bumper at the Punchestown Festival. He has since cruised to victory on his hurdles bow over course and distance over Christmas. Already the British Champion Bumper winner as last year’s Cheltenham results show, Sir Gerhard now faces a tougher assignment.

Three of the last four favourites have won this and, while stable companion Statuaire looks overpriced at 8/1, there’s no doubt who the stable’s first string is. Sir Gerhard is a top-price 11/8 with QuinnBet to follow-up en route to the spring Festivals, with prominent Cheltenham odds for both the Supreme and Ballymore.

£25 Free Bet + 10 Free Spins Good selection of different sports

Good selection of different sports Live streams available

Live streams available Wide variety of welcome offers 9.4 Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit No minimum deposit required Deposit Method Debit cards

Skrill

Neteller Regulated By UKGC Offer Terms Deposit and bet on any Sportsbook markets at odds of evens (2.00) or greater and we’ll refund 50% of your first day’s losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (Minimum 3 bets required). Or Guaranteed £5 Free Bet when you place 1 bet of £10 or greater at odds of evens or greater. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org Quinnbet Gallery (4)





Website: Quinnbet Owner: Belbridge Consultancy Limited Founded: 2017 Headquarters: Ballyconnell, Ireland

Dublin Racing Festival Betting Tips NB: Party Central (12:45)

In the extended 2m 1f Grade B Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle, Party Central looks thrown in at the weights. Trainer Gordon Elliott has a strong hand in the race but this Bective Stud owned six-year-old daughter of Yeats has some smart bumper form to her name. Party Central, a dual Listed winner against her own sex, now steps into open handicap company.

While the best betting sites haven’t missed this switch of sphere, she was beaten by just a neck at this meeting 12 months ago. That excellent run behind subsequent Punchestown Festival bumper scorer and Grade 1 novice hurdle fourth Grangee is one major reason why Party Central is among our Dublin Racing Festival betting tips here.

She has also proven that she stays further with success over almost 2m 4f at Punchestown last time out. An opening handicap mark of 121 looks very lenient indeed for Party Central, who already has that black type to her name. The 9/4 with 888Sport looks well worth a wager with stable companion Glan also catching the eye last time.

426 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus BOG on all UK & Irish horse races

BOG on all UK & Irish horse races Complete My Challenges and get bonuses

Complete My Challenges and get bonuses Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting 9.7 Copied Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Min Deposit £10 Deposit Method Debit cards

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller Regulated By UKGC Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £10 each way (£20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. 888Sport Gallery (4)





Website: 888Sport Owner: 888 Holdings plc Founded: 2008 Headquarters: Gibraltar

EW: Capodanno, Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1:20)

And the last of our Dublin Racing Festival betting tips for Sunday is Capodanno each way in the 2m 5f Grade 1 novice chase. Fellow Mullins mount Galopin Des Champs should take all the beating here, but this JP McManus owned stable companion looks a great each way alternative. Capodanno is a six-year-old Manduro gelding who should appreciate the extra distance here.

This is a step up in grade from his last outing when he stayed on well behind Bob Olinger at Leopardstown. Capodanno landed a Punchestown Festival handicap last spring in some style. If building on his effort behind one of the hot Cheltenham tips for the Turners Novices Chase in Bob Olinger last time out, he could give the jolly plenty to think about.

Capodanno pulled well clear of the remainder and going back up in trip looks a positive. He was bought by legendary gambler McManus for chasing, so could emerge from the pack for Brown Advisory Novices Chase with a good showing here. Capodanno is a tasty 10/1 with Bet365 and the each way value in this race.

Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Dublin Racing Festival Betting Tips for Sunday, 6 February