Dublin Racing Festival Betting Tips for Sunday, 6 February

On Sunday, 6 February, a stellar weekend of Dublin Racing Festival action comes to a close at Leopardstown. The picture for Cheltenham should hopefully have become clearer when the dust settles on this major meeting in the Emerald Isle. SportsLens tipsters give their Dublin Racing Festival betting tips for the Sunday card here.
Among four Grade 1s is the Irish Champion Hurdle, where Honeysuckle is all the rage for her hat-trick. Supporting that star attraction are other top races like the Dublin Chase, the Ladbrokes Novice Chase and the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle. All of these events are competition at the highest level, so punters should watch closely.
This is why the meeting is one of the best horse racing spectacles early in the calendar year. What happens at Leopardstown looks sure to shape the upcoming Cheltenham Festival markets. That is why knowing the results and fancies in Ireland matters. Let’s take a look at the NAP, NB and top EW bets from Dublin Racing Festival betting tips for Sunday:
NAP: Sir Gerhard, Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle (3:35)
Firstly, Sir Gerhard has hardly put a foot wrong in his career to date. He looks a worthy favourite for the 2m Grade 1 novice hurdle on this Leopardstown card. One of four trained in the race by Willie Mullins, who has won eight of the last nine renewals, Cheveley Park Stud’s seven-year-old Jeremy gelding is one of the big names that all horse racing betting sites keep a close eye on.
Sir Gerhard went unbeaten until the Irish Champion Bumper at the Punchestown Festival. He has since cruised to victory on his hurdles bow over course and distance over Christmas. Already the British Champion Bumper winner as last year’s Cheltenham results show, Sir Gerhard now faces a tougher assignment.
Three of the last four favourites have won this and, while stable companion Statuaire looks overpriced at 8/1, there’s no doubt who the stable’s first string is. Sir Gerhard is a top-price 11/8 with QuinnBet to follow-up en route to the spring Festivals, with prominent Cheltenham odds for both the Supreme and Ballymore.
Dublin Racing Festival Betting Tips NB: Party Central (12:45)
In the extended 2m 1f Grade B Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle, Party Central looks thrown in at the weights. Trainer Gordon Elliott has a strong hand in the race but this Bective Stud owned six-year-old daughter of Yeats has some smart bumper form to her name. Party Central, a dual Listed winner against her own sex, now steps into open handicap company.
While the best betting sites haven’t missed this switch of sphere, she was beaten by just a neck at this meeting 12 months ago. That excellent run behind subsequent Punchestown Festival bumper scorer and Grade 1 novice hurdle fourth Grangee is one major reason why Party Central is among our Dublin Racing Festival betting tips here.
She has also proven that she stays further with success over almost 2m 4f at Punchestown last time out. An opening handicap mark of 121 looks very lenient indeed for Party Central, who already has that black type to her name. The 9/4 with 888Sport looks well worth a wager with stable companion Glan also catching the eye last time.
EW: Capodanno, Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1:20)
And the last of our Dublin Racing Festival betting tips for Sunday is Capodanno each way in the 2m 5f Grade 1 novice chase. Fellow Mullins mount Galopin Des Champs should take all the beating here, but this JP McManus owned stable companion looks a great each way alternative. Capodanno is a six-year-old Manduro gelding who should appreciate the extra distance here.
This is a step up in grade from his last outing when he stayed on well behind Bob Olinger at Leopardstown. Capodanno landed a Punchestown Festival handicap last spring in some style. If building on his effort behind one of the hot Cheltenham tips for the Turners Novices Chase in Bob Olinger last time out, he could give the jolly plenty to think about.
Capodanno pulled well clear of the remainder and going back up in trip looks a positive. He was bought by legendary gambler McManus for chasing, so could emerge from the pack for Brown Advisory Novices Chase with a good showing here. Capodanno is a tasty 10/1 with Bet365 and the each way value in this race.
Dublin Racing Festival Betting Tips for Sunday, 6 February
- 12:45 – Party Central (NB), Glan (EW)
- 1:20 – Capodanno (EW)
- 1:50 – Greaneteen
- 3:00 – Honeysuckle
- 3:35 – Sir Gerhard (NAP), Statuaire (EW)