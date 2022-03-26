Dubai World Cup Tips | Trends, Best Bets and Dubai World Cup Free Bets

All eyes will be on Meydan racecourse for the Dubai World Cup, run at 4:30pm GMT, where a staggering £5.3m in prize money will be going to the winner. To help you enjoy the big race, we’ve got the key Dubai World Cup trends, tips and best bookmaker offers.

Dubai World Cup Tips

Popular trainer Saeed Bin Suroor has landed the Dubai World cup a staggering 9 times, so his only 2022 runner – Real World @ 20/1 with Virgin Bet – has to be respected at a valued price.

Well-known jockey, Frankie Dettori is also making the trip over to Dubai – he rides the Bob Baffert runner – Country Grammer @ 9/1 with Virgin Bet – so is another that’s sure to attract interest in the betting. The Baffert camp have three wins to their name in the Dubai World Cup (2017, 2001 & 1998).

Course and distance winner Hot Rod Charlie @ 7/2 with Virgin Bet, is another that’s been high up in the Dubai World Cup betting market in recent weeks. This 4 year-old was ultra-impressive last time out at the track when winning by 5 1/4 lengths, but this is another step up in grade.

However, if the betting is correct, the horse all the others have to aim at is the Todd Pletcher-trained Life Is Good @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet. He comes here having won 5 of his 6 career starts, including his last three and was an easy winner of the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfsteam last time out at the end of January.

He’s the top-rated in the Dubai World Cup field and is the one all the others will need to beat if they want to scoop the huge top prize – if, however, you are looking for a possible negative – this will be his first run at the track.

BEST BET: LIFE IS GOOD @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet

Note: Odds are subject to change

Dubai World Cup Trends (Since run at Meydan 2010)

11/11 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners

11/11 – Had raced in the last 8 weeks

9/11 – Had won over 1m2f before

9/11 – Had raced in the last 4 weeks

9/11 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

8/11 – Previous Group 1 winners

8/11 – Officially rated between 119-123

7/11 – Didn’t win their last race

7/11 – Aged 5 or older

7/11 – Had won at the track before

6/11 – Unplaced favourites

5/11 – Owned by Godolphin

5/11 – Returned a double-figure price

5/11 – Came from stalls 5-8 (inclusive)

4/11 – Trained by Saeed Bin Suroor

3/11 – Winning favourites

Where Have Past Dubai World Cup Winners Been Trained?



12/25 – Trained in USA

10/25 – Trained in UAE

1/25 – Trained in GB

1/25 – Trained in Japan

1/25 – Trained in France

Dubai World Cup Past Winners

2021 – Mystic Guide (USA) (4): Luis Saez / Michael Stidham – 6/4 fav

2020 – Cancelled (Covid)

2019 – Thunder Snow (UAE) (5): Christophe Soumillon / Saeed Bin Suroor – 4/1

2018 – Thunder Snow (UAE) (4): Christophe Soumillon / Saeed Bin Suroor – 8/1

2017 – Arrogate (USA) (4) : Mike E Smith / Bob Baffert – 1/3 (fav)

2016 – California Chrome (USA) (5) : Victor Espinoza / Art Sherman – 15/8 (jfav)

2015 – Prince Bishop (UAE) (8) : William Buick / Saeed Bin Suroor – 14/1

2014 – African Story (UAE) (7) : Silvestre de Sousa / Saeed Bin Suroor – 12/1

2013 – Animal Kingdom (USA) (5) : Joel Rosario/ Graham Motion – 11/2

2012 – Monterosso (UAE) (5): Mickael Barzalona/M Al Zarooni – 20/1

2011 – Victoire Pisa (JPN (4): Mirco Demuro/Katsuhiko Sumii – 12/1

2010 – Gloria de Campeao (FRA) (6): T. J. Pereira/Pascal Bary – 16/1

2009 – Well Armed (USA) (6): Aaron Gryder/Eoin G. Harty – 10/1

2008 – Curlin (USA) (4): Robby Albarado/Steve Asmussen – 4/11 (fav)

2007 – Invasor (USA) (5): Fernando Jara/K McLaughlin – 5/4 (fav)

2006 – Electrocutionist (UAE) (5): Frankie Dettori/Saeed bin Suroor – 5/4 (fav)

2005 – Roses in May (USA) (5): John Velazquez/Dale Romans – 11/8 (fav)

2004 – Pleasantly Perfect (USA) (6): Alex Solis/Richard Mandella – 5/2

2003 – Moon Ballad (UAE) (4): Frankie Dettori/Saeed bin Suroor – 11/4

2002 – Street Cry (UAE) (4): Jerry Bailey/Saeed bin Suroor – 9/2

2001 – Captain Steve (USA) (4): Jerry Bailey/Bob Baffert – 7/4 (jfav)

2000 – Dubai Millennium (UAE) (4): Frankie Dettori/Saeed bin Suroor – (no odds)

1999 – Almutawakel (UAE) (4): Richard Hills/Saeed bin Suroor – (no odds)

1998 – Silver Charm (USA) (4): Gary Stevens/Bob Baffert – (no odds)

1997 – Singspiel (GB) (5): Jerry Bailey/Michael Stoute – (no odds)

1996 – Cigar (USA) (6): Jerry Bailey/Bill Mott – (no odds)

