Dubai World Cup Live Stream: How To Watch The 2023 Meydan Races For Free

Andy Newton
See how to view the Dubai World Cup live stream ahead of Saturday’s huge horse race at Meydan. The race carries a $12m purse so it’s no shock it’s attracted some of the best middle-distances horses from around the planet.

See below how you can watch the Dubai World Cup and also get the best bookmaker Dubai World Cup betting offers below.

How To Watch the Dubai World Cup live stream

NOTE: Geo-restrictions apply to live streams. You may not be able to watch live from your location. You will still be able to claim the welcome offer.

What Time Is The 2023 Dubai World Cup?

📅Time/Date: 12:35pm (ET) (Saturday March 25, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Meydan (Dirt, 1m2f)
💰 Purse/Winner: $12m
📺 TV: NBC Sports / RacingTV (Sky Channel 424)

Why Join BetOnline To Follow The Meydan Races?

Not only do BetOnline have competitive Dubai World Cup odds to take advantage of, but they also have a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000 to claim.

Dubai World Cup TV channel

Dubai Cup TV channels for each territory.

  • USA – NBC Sports, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sport 2
  • Canada – TSN
  • UK – RacingTV (Sky Channel 424)
  • Ireland – Virgin
  • Middle East – Dubai Racing Club Online (social media)
  • South America – ESPN Latin America

2023 Dubai World Cup Betting Odds

  • Country Grammer +250
  • Algiers +330
  • Panthalassa +800
  • Ushba Tesoro +1000
  • T O Keyes +1200
  • Veal Azul+1200
  • Cafe Pharoah +1200
  • Geoglyph +1600
  • Crown Pride +1600
  • Jun Light Bolt +2000
  • Emblem Road +2500
  • Super Corinto +3300
  • Salute The Soldier +3300
  • Remorse +6600
  • Bendoog +6600

Note: Odds are subject to change.

What is the Dubai World Cup?

The Dubai World Cup is the second richest horse race in the world – behind the Saudi Cup. The race carries a purse of $12m, with the winning Dubai World Cup horse getting around $7m.

It was back in 1996 that the Dubai World Cup was first run, with the classy horse Cigar smoking his rivals that year. The 2023 running will now be the 27th running and all eyes will be on last year’s winner Country Grammer to see if he can defend his title.

Only one other horse has won the Dubai World Cup twice and that was Thunder Snow in 2018 and 2019. Frankie Dettori will again be in the saddle for this Bob Baffert-trained 6 year-old as the pair also eye their fifth wins in this lucrative Meydan race.

Race Times and Schedule for The Meydan Races

Meydan Racecourse
Going Dirt: FAST, Turf: GOOD
Saturday March 25, 2023
Note: Times are shown at ET

  • 8:05am – Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Nakheel (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m
  • 8:40am – Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m
  • 9:15am – Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f
  • 9:50am – UAE Derby Sponsored By Mubadala (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f
  • 10:25am – Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Atlantis Dubai (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f
  • 11:10am – Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f (Live ITV4)
  • 12:00pm – Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f (Live ITV4)
  • 12:35pm – Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f (Live ITV4)

Arrow to top