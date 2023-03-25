See how to view the Dubai World Cup live stream ahead of Saturday’s huge horse race at Meydan. The race carries a $12m purse so it’s no shock it’s attracted some of the best middle-distances horses from around the planet.



See below how you can watch the Dubai World Cup and also get the best bookmaker Dubai World Cup betting offers below.

NOTE: Geo-restrictions apply to live streams. You may not be able to watch live from your location. You will still be able to claim the welcome offer.

What Time Is The 2023 Dubai World Cup?



📅Time/Date: 12:35pm (ET) (Saturday March 25, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Meydan (Dirt, 1m2f)

💰 Purse/Winner: $12m

📺 TV: NBC Sports / RacingTV (Sky Channel 424)

Dubai World Cup TV channel

Dubai Cup TV channels for each territory.

USA – NBC Sports, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sport 2

Canada – TSN

UK – RacingTV (Sky Channel 424)

Ireland – Virgin

Middle East – Dubai Racing Club Online (social media)

South America – ESPN Latin America

2023 Dubai World Cup Betting Odds

Country Grammer +250

Algiers +330

Panthalassa +800

Ushba Tesoro +1000

T O Keyes +1200

Veal Azul+1200

Cafe Pharoah +1200

Geoglyph +1600

Crown Pride +1600

Jun Light Bolt +2000

Emblem Road +2500

Super Corinto +3300

Salute The Soldier +3300

Remorse +6600

Bendoog +6600

Note: Odds are subject to change.

What is the Dubai World Cup?

The Dubai World Cup is the second richest horse race in the world – behind the Saudi Cup. The race carries a purse of $12m, with the winning Dubai World Cup horse getting around $7m.

It was back in 1996 that the Dubai World Cup was first run, with the classy horse Cigar smoking his rivals that year. The 2023 running will now be the 27th running and all eyes will be on last year’s winner Country Grammer to see if he can defend his title.

Only one other horse has won the Dubai World Cup twice and that was Thunder Snow in 2018 and 2019. Frankie Dettori will again be in the saddle for this Bob Baffert-trained 6 year-old as the pair also eye their fifth wins in this lucrative Meydan race.

Race Times and Schedule for The Meydan Races



Meydan Racecourse

Going Dirt: FAST, Turf: GOOD

Saturday March 25, 2023

Note: Times are shown at ET

8:05am – Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Nakheel (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m

8:40am – Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m

9:15am – Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f

9:50am – UAE Derby Sponsored By Mubadala (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f

10:25am – Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Atlantis Dubai (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f

11:10am – Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f (Live ITV4)

12:00pm – Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f (Live ITV4)

12:35pm – Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f (Live ITV4)

