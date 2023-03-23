Horse Racing

Dubai World Cup 2023 Prize Money: How Much Does The Winner Of The Dubai World Cup Get?

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
world cup dubai
world cup dubai

The Dubai World Cup 2023 prize money is one of the biggest in the horse racing world. But just how much does the winner of the Dubai World Cup get? We look at the full winning breakdown – from 1st to 8th.

Dubai World Cup 2023 Prize Money: Winning Horse Will Scoop $6.9m

Rumour had it a 30 second TV ad at this year’s Super Bowl LVII cost around $7m, but that’s pretty much what the winner of Saturday’s 2023 Dubai World Cup will get too.

Yes, the first horse past the post at Meydan in the Dubai World Cup this weekend will pocket their owners a cool $6,960,000 – not bad for around 2 minutes!

Even the second horse nets $2.4m, but that’s still a $4.5m difference between first and second, so the stakes are high if two jockeys get into a driving finish.

The Dubai World Cup Is The Second Richest Race In The World

With a monster $12m purse, that stretches back to the horse in 8th, you’d think the Dubai World Cup was the most lucrative horse race around – right?

Wrong. The 1m2f contest this weekend is, in fact, the second richest horse race on the planet – with the Saudi Cup’s $20m purse dwarfing the Dubai World Cup. The Saudi Cup was run last month on February 25.

The first seven horses that ran in the Saudi Cup are also back in action this Saturday in the Dubai World Cup. The winner, Panthalassa, from Japan, will be looking for another big payday. While the runner-up Country Grammer is also the current Dubai World Cup camp – therefore, will be looking for a famous double with Frankie Dettori riding.

You can see the full prize breakdown below, with the horses in 7th and 8th still getting $120,000 each.

This year here are 15 Dubai World Cup runners that will be battling it out for the top 8 places. It will be run at 12:35pm ET on Saturday 25 March.

Dubai World Cup Prize Breakdown

  • 1st – $6,960,000
  • 2nd – $2,400,000
  • 3rd – $1,200,000
  • 4th – $600,000
  • 5th – $360,000
  • 6th – $240,000
  • 7th – $120,000
  • 8th – $120,000

Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Author Image

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
