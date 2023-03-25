We’ve got our Dubai World Cup 2023 betting picks and predictions for all eight of Saturday night’s Meydan races.



Best Sports Betting Sites for Dubai World Cup Betting

Dubai World Cup Betting Picks: Predictions for ALL Eight Meydan Races

8:05am – Godolphin Mile (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m: BATHRAT LEON @ 5/2



8:40am – Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m: ARDAKAN (e/w) @ 6/1



9:15am – Al Quoz Sprint sponsored by AZIZI Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f: AL SUHAIL @ 5/1



9:50am – UAE Derby (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f: CAIRO @ 3/1



10:25am – Dubai Golden Shaheen sponsored by Nakheel (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f: SWITZERLAND @ 5/1



11:10am – Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f: NATIONS PRIDE (e/w) @ 8/1



12:00am – Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f: EQUINOX @ Evs



12:35am – Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f: COUNTRY GRAMMER @ 3/1



Note: Odds are subject to change

Dubai World Cup Betting Picks: Can Country Grammer Defend His Crown?



The Dubai World Cup card on Saturday is always a must-see spectacle for horse racing fans as the best horses from around the globe head to the Meydan track.

We’ve eight top Grade 1/2 races across the fixture that start with the Godolphin Mile and climax with the biggest race of the all – the Dubai World Cup.

There’s a $12 purse on the table for the Dubai World Cup runners, with the horse first past the post banking just short of $7m – wow!

You can see the full Dubai World Cup prize breakdown here.

Country Grammer will be a popular pick again in the Dubai World Cup. This consistent performer from the Bob Baffert yard was a recent fast-finishing second in the Saudi Cup and on that run should be going close again. Panthalassa was the horse that finished ahead of him that day, but the 3/4 winning margin was being closed right till the line.

Dubai World Cup 1-2-3 Best Bets at Meydan: Saturday 25th March



8:05am – Godolphin Mile (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3 MEYDAN BETTING PICKS: Bathrat Leon comes over from Japan, who are sending a big army to this meeting, and this 5 year-old looks to have a great chance of getting them off to the perfect start. The horse actually won this race last year too and a title defence would have been a big target since. He was last seen winning in Saudi Arabia last month over 7f, but the step back to a mile is fine. CD winners Prince Eiji (Doug Watson) and Royal Mews (Bhupat Seemar) hail from yards that have done well in the race before and are feared.

BATHRAT LEON



ROYAL MEWS

PRINCE EIJI



8:40am – Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3 MEYDAN BETTING PICKS: The staying horses are next up so proven stamina is something to look for here. Of the 15 runners, only Quickthorn and 2021 winner of the race Subjectivist, are the proven distance winners over 2m. That said, it was hard to not be taken by the way Ardakan stayed on over 1m6f indicated this longer distance is well worth a crack. Course winners Enemy for Ian Williams and Godolphin’s Siskany are best of the rest.

ARDAKAN



SISKANY



ENEMY

9:15am – Al Quoz Sprint sponsored by AZIZI Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3 MEYDAN BETTING PICKS: Two horses called ‘Al’ look to have a big chance here. The George Boughey-trained Al Dasim will catch the eye of punters with several ‘1’s’ next to his name, but is making another leap up in grade here. With that in mind, Godolphin’s proven G2 winner Al Suhail gets the verdict. He’s won his last two races at Meydan, so no track issues while both those wins came by an easy 4 lengths. Yes, giving 9lbs away to Al Dasim isn’t ideal, but he’s also the top-rated in the field. William Buick gets the mount for the Charlie Appleby barn and the pair teamed up in this race in 2019 with Blue Point. Sight Success is another to respect with Ryan Moore doing the steering.

AL SUHAIL



AL DASIM



SIGHT SUCCESS

9:50am – UAE Derby (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3 MEYDAN BETTING PICKS: Trainer Aidan O’Brien has one of his best chances on the card here with this improving 3 year-old. Cairo has won 3 of his five starts, the last of those was a Listed race at Dundalk earlier this month. Those against him will say this is a big ride in grade, but the Ballydoyle camp must think he’s up to tackling the better company. Breeding also suggests the longer trip will eke out more and O’Brien has won this race three times since 2012. Dura Erede and Derma Sotogake look to fair chances for Japan.

CAIRO



DERMA SOTOGAKE



DURA EREDE

RELATED: Dubai World Cup 2023 Prize Money: How Much Does The Winner Of The Dubai World Cup Get?

10:25am – Dubai Golden Shaheen sponsored by Nakheel (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3 MEYDAN BETTING PICKS: Switzerland landed this decent prize last year so we know race conditions suit and has clearly had this race as a target again since. This Bhupat Seemar horse is not getting any younger at 9, but showed he’s still loving his racing by winning in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. He’s since been freshened up since with 78-days off but has gone well off a break before and regular rider Tadhg O’Shea reamins in the saddle. Of the others, the Frankie Dettori-ridden Hopkins will have more to come and Godolphin’s Japan runner Lemon Pop brings good form to the mix too.

SWITZERLAND



LEMON POP

HOPKINS





11:10am – Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3 MEYDAN BETTING PICKS: The John Gosden-trained Lord North has a leading record in this race (2 wins), so certainly can’t be ignored. He won the Winter Derby at Lingfield last time, but he’s now a 7 year-old and this looks a slightly harder renewal this year. Serifos is the likely favourite for Japan and impressed in winning a G1 at Hanshin last time. But Nations Pride just gets the verdict. This 4 year-old is a proven course winner and heads into the race winning the G3 Dubai Millennium Stakes here in February. We also know he stays longer than this 1m1f distance having won over 1m4f, which jockey William Buick can have as a weapon if needed.

NATIONS PRIDE



SERIFOS

LORD NORTH





12:00 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3 MEYDAN BETTING PICKS: The top-rated horse in the field is Equinox for Japan. This very useful 4 year-old has won 3 of his 5 starts and is yet to place out of the top two. He beat the recent Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa two runs back by a length – and that horse is one of the main Dubai World Cup fancies – if he brings that form here will be hard to beat. Easy 2022 Irish Derby hero Westover is another to respect, but last year’s winner Shahryar is worth a mention too being a proven winner in the race. While Rebel’s Romance for the powerful Godolphin, Buick, Appleby combo can also get in the mix.

EQUINOX



REBEL’S ROMANCE

SHAHRYAR





12:35pm – Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3 MEYDAN BETTING PICKS: Onto the main event and Country Grammer, despite a wide draw (14) can is taken to defend his title. This Bob Baffert runner landed the race by 1 3/4 lengths last season under Frankie and since then has finished first or second in all races. He’s also since run a close second in the Saudi Cup to Panthalassa, who runs again too. But he can reverse that form here after staying on well and was closing all the way to the line.

T O Keynes, can go well for the Japan runner – there are 8 of them – while they’ve also got the top-rated in the field – Vela Azul. If you can forgive his last run, could be overpriced. The only UK runner Algiers (Simon & Ed Crisford) has also caught the eye winning two Group 2 races at Meydan over the winter and can’t be ruled out in a race with many chances.

COUNTRY GRAMMER



ALGIERS

VELA AZUL

WATCH: The 2023 Saudi Cup (The First 7 Home Run Again)

Horse Racing Related Content