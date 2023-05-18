Betting

Draymond Green Next Team Odds: Kings Are The Favorites

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
0 GettyImages 1489014416
0 GettyImages 1489014416

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed one of the most successful runs in recent NBA memory, and forward Draymond Green has been a big contributor. But as the players age and the contracts balloon, we may have seen the last of him playing alongside Steph Curry and company.

Kings The Next Team For Draymond Green?

There is plenty of time for the two sides to figure out a way to make it work. We are just scratching the surface of the off-season for the Warriors, but they are a team with a lot of questions to answer this summer. They are already projected to have the highest payroll in the league next year, and have work to do in order to turn themselves back into legit title contenders.

While Green has been an immense part of Golden State’s success, his contract and declining production make for a tough combination for a team that is trying to get cheaper and younger. There are rumors that he could be on the way out as the team looks to clear cap space, though the player himself doesn’t think he’s going anywhere.

But if he did, where might he end up? The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have posted the odds for his next team should Draymond Green leave the Warriors.

Sacramento Kings (+400)

Most recently, Green made headlines during the Warriors’ first round series against the Sacramento Kings. His stomp of Domantas Sabonis and subsequent taunting of the fans inside Golden 1 Center resulted in both a 1-game suspension and newly-created rivalry between the two fan bases.

Green is public enemy #1 in most places that he goes, so you’d be hard-pressed to find a fan base that loves Draymond Green anything like Dub Nation does. But would the Kings want to add the aging forward to their young core that was the most improved team in the league last season? It likely wouldn’t be worth his price tag.

Draymond Green Next Team Odds Play
Kings +400 BetOnline logo
Clippers +500 BetOnline logo
Suns +600 BetOnline logo
Pistons +600 BetOnline logo
Thunder +600 BetOnline logo

Phoenix Suns (+600)

Another Western Conference playoff team that will be undergoing changes in the off-season is the Phoenix Suns. There are reports that the team is looking to shop both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton this summer, and they will likely look to retool around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant for next season.

Could Green be on their radar? It would actually make some sense, given the veteran presence already established on the team and the money that they would save from Paul and Ayton. They’d need more to keep pace with the powerhouses in the Western Conference, so perhaps Green would have to take a pay cut to play on a title contender. But it would make sense.

Detroit Pistons (+600)

Playing for the Pistons would be a legacy move for Draymond Green. The team has been a bottom feeder in the league for half a decade now, and they aren’t competing for a championship any time soon, and the clock is ticking on Green’s career. But he was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, about a 90-minute drive from Detroit. He would be going to play for his hometown team, though it is hard to see an ultra-competitive player like him make a move to a team like that.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz cry53ksvrfgahit5lt6njqbr2u
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: JJ Redick Is The Favorite To Land 76ers Head Coaching Job

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz usa today 199523520
Betting
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Lakers Are Favorite To Land PG
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023

Kyrie Irving was supposed to be the saving grace for the Dallas Mavericks. The team had been long on the search for another star to match with Luka Dončić, and…

rsz 230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler1
Betting
Miami Heat Are Heavy Underdogs Once Again In Eastern Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 16 2023

The Miami Heat were never supposed to be in this position, and the sports books are treating them as such. The Heat were barely even able to sneak into the…

rsz doc rivers 051223
Betting
76ers Prop Bets: 80% Chance That Doc Rivers Is Fired
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 15 2023
KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets
Betting
Stake KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: $1000 IN KSI Vs Joe Fournier Boxing Free Bets
Author image Kyle Curran  •  May 13 2023
1456912805.0
Betting
KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Odds: Moneyline, Round Betting & More
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 15 2023
rsz bronnyjamesespn
Betting
Bronny James Prop Bets: Will He Play In The NBA With LeBron?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 9 2023
Arrow to top