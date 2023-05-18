Draymond Green Next Team Odds: Kings Are The Favorites

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed one of the most successful runs in recent NBA memory, and forward Draymond Green has been a big contributor. But as the players age and the contracts balloon, we may have seen the last of him playing alongside Steph Curry and company.

Kings The Next Team For Draymond Green?

The Sacramento Kings are the team most likely to acquire Draymond Green if he leaves the Warriors, apparently. pic.twitter.com/HttZ7M6Ex8 — Anthony Cardenas (@SportsByTone) May 15, 2023

There is plenty of time for the two sides to figure out a way to make it work. We are just scratching the surface of the off-season for the Warriors, but they are a team with a lot of questions to answer this summer. They are already projected to have the highest payroll in the league next year, and have work to do in order to turn themselves back into legit title contenders.

While Green has been an immense part of Golden State’s success, his contract and declining production make for a tough combination for a team that is trying to get cheaper and younger. There are rumors that he could be on the way out as the team looks to clear cap space, though the player himself doesn’t think he’s going anywhere.

But if he did, where might he end up? The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have posted the odds for his next team should Draymond Green leave the Warriors.

Sacramento Kings (+400)

Most recently, Green made headlines during the Warriors’ first round series against the Sacramento Kings. His stomp of Domantas Sabonis and subsequent taunting of the fans inside Golden 1 Center resulted in both a 1-game suspension and newly-created rivalry between the two fan bases.

Green is public enemy #1 in most places that he goes, so you’d be hard-pressed to find a fan base that loves Draymond Green anything like Dub Nation does. But would the Kings want to add the aging forward to their young core that was the most improved team in the league last season? It likely wouldn’t be worth his price tag.

Draymond Green Next Team Odds Play Kings +400 Clippers +500 Suns +600 Pistons +600 Thunder +600

Phoenix Suns (+600)

Another Western Conference playoff team that will be undergoing changes in the off-season is the Phoenix Suns. There are reports that the team is looking to shop both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton this summer, and they will likely look to retool around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant for next season.

Could Green be on their radar? It would actually make some sense, given the veteran presence already established on the team and the money that they would save from Paul and Ayton. They’d need more to keep pace with the powerhouses in the Western Conference, so perhaps Green would have to take a pay cut to play on a title contender. But it would make sense.

Detroit Pistons (+600)

Playing for the Pistons would be a legacy move for Draymond Green. The team has been a bottom feeder in the league for half a decade now, and they aren’t competing for a championship any time soon, and the clock is ticking on Green’s career. But he was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, about a 90-minute drive from Detroit. He would be going to play for his hometown team, though it is hard to see an ultra-competitive player like him make a move to a team like that.

