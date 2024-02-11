Ahead of the Las Vegas showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, many will be wondering – what is the Drake Super Bowl bet 2024? Read on to find out all you need to know about the Canadian rapper’s wagers for the big game.

What Is The Drake Super Bowl Bet 2024?

Drake has confirmed that he will be betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s Super Bowl. He announced his wager over on Instagram, and you can see it below.

The Canadian rapper has placed a staggering $1.15 million bet on the Chiefs to come out on top in Las Vegas on Sunday. He captioned the post saying “I can’t bet against the Swifties”.

Drake and Taylor Swift are known to be close friends, and he will be backing his buddy’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team to make it back-to-back Super Bowl wins. If the Chiefs do go onto win, Drake will win $2,346,000 and make it a second year in a row where he has won big on the NFL’s season finale.

Who Did Drake Bet On In Super Bowl LVII In 2023?

Drake has been well known to place and land big wagers on sports such as the NFL and NBA in the past, so with Super Bowl LVIII approaching, he will be sure to get involved once again.

Last year, the Canadian staked $700k on the Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles and of course Kansas were successful and lifted the Super Bowl LVII trophy. This led to Drake getting paid out $1,477,000 after backing them at 2.11.

Drake placed seven bets in total for Super Bowl in 2023, and you can find them listed below.

$700k on Chiefs moneyline

$50k on Patrick Mahomes first touchdown

$50k on JuJu Smith-Schuster first touchdown

$50k on Chiefs to win each quarter

$50k on Chiefs to win both halves

$25k on Travis Kelce to be Super Bowl MVP

$60k on a tight end to be the position of MVP