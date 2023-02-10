Drake Places Almost $1 Million In Super Bowl Bets And Picks Chiefs

Canadian rapper Drake has placed almost $1 million in bets on the Super Bowl, backing the Kansas City Chiefs for glory in Arizona.

Not only has Drake put his faith in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to lift the Lombardi Trophy, he has also placed an additional six bets which total very close to a seven-figure sum.

The 36-year-old captioned his Instagram post showing the betslips: ‘My psychotic bets for Sunday are in. Please do not analyze the logic behind these bets, there is none.’

What Bets Has Drake Placed On The Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs moneyline (+111) – Stake: $700,000 | Return: $1,477,000

| Return: Patrick Mahomes first Chiefs TD scorer (+1400) – Stake: $50,000 | Return: $750,000

| Return: JuJu Smith-Schuster first Chiefs TD scorer (+900) – Stake: $50,000 | Return: $500,000

| Return: Kansas City Chiefs to win both halves (+400) – Stake: $50,000 | Return: $250,000

| Return: Kansas City Chiefs to win each quarter (+2000) – Stake: $30,000 |Return: $630,000

|Return: Travis Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP (+1200) – Stake: $25,000 | Return: $325,000

| Return: Super Bowl MVP to be a Tight End (+900) – Stake: $60,000 | Return: $600,000

Total staked: $965,000

Drakes bets for Super Bowl Sunday pic.twitter.com/TJXWWCAyyz — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) February 9, 2023

How Much Could Drake Win On The Super Bowl?

Drake has placed two bets on the first Kansas City Chiefs touchdown scorer, one for Patrick Mahomes and the other JuJu Smith-Schuster.

If each of Drake’s selections win including Patrick Mahomes as the first Chiefs touchdown scorer, he takes home over $4 million ($4,032,000).

If Smith-Schuster scores the first Chiefs touchdown however, Drake wins $3,782,000.

According to NFL betting sites, Drake could be on the unfortunate end of Sunday’s result – the Philadelphia Eagles are currently 1.5 point favorites over Kansas City on BetOnline.

What Is Drake’s Betting History?

In 2022, Drake lost almost $4 million in bets but could come back to break even if his Super Bowl selections are successful.

Alongside being one of the best-selling artists of the modern era, Drake loves to bet just as much as everyone else and even placed $1 million on Argentina to win the World Cup final in December.

The game went to extra-time, therefore voiding his bet despite Argentina going on to win on penalties and lift the trophy.

The ‘Drake curse’ could be confirmed this weekend if Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles lift a second Lombardi Trophy in five years.

