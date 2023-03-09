DraftKings Sportsbook revealed their most bet female athletes in honor of International Women’s Day.

DraftKings announces its most bet woman athletes in celebration of International Women's Day 🥳 1. Iga Swiatek

2. Ons Jabeur

3. Serena Williams

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Coco Gauff@DKSportsbook says it saw a 9% handle increase last year after adding 200+ women's sports leagues. — Sam McQuillan (@sam_mcquill) March 8, 2023

Most Bet Athletes

Their top 5 were all female tennis players. World number one, Iga Swiatek, was the most popular bet, followed by world number four, Ons Jabeur, who Swiatek beat in the final of the U.S. Open. Despite playing far less frequently than the others on this list, legend Serena Williams was third. American stars Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff were fourth and fifth, respectively.

DraftKings also announced their most bet women’s teams.

The most bet women's team of 2022 is… The Las Vegas Aces pic.twitter.com/lUqYD4Aw4m — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 8, 2023

Most Bet Teams

The Las Vegas Aces hold the top spot, and after all of the moves they have made in the offseason, expect them to be here this time next year. While all four teams were women’s basketball teams, second place went to the UConn Huskies. The Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm were the third and fourth most bet teams.

“Over the past year, DraftKings has added over 200 women’s sports leagues to its online sportsbook offerings and saw a 9% increase in total handle for 2022.”

These figures expect to expand as legalized sports betting expands to more states. Currently, DraftKings operates in 21 states, with iGaming live in 4.