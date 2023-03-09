Site News

DraftKings Sportsbook Reveals Top-5 Most Bet Women Athletes

Charles Parada
2 min read
DraftKings Sportsbook revealed their most bet female athletes in honor of International Women’s Day.

Most Bet Athletes

Their top 5 were all female tennis players. World number one, Iga Swiatek, was the most popular bet, followed by world number four, Ons Jabeur, who Swiatek beat in the final of the U.S. Open. Despite playing far less frequently than the others on this list, legend Serena Williams was third. American stars Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff were fourth and fifth, respectively.

DraftKings also announced their most bet women’s teams.

Most Bet Teams

The Las Vegas Aces hold the top spot, and after all of the moves they have made in the offseason, expect them to be here this time next year. While all four teams were women’s basketball teams, second place went to the UConn Huskies. The Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm were the third and fourth most bet teams.

“Over the past year, DraftKings has added over 200 women’s sports leagues to its online sportsbook offerings and saw a 9% increase in total handle for 2022.”

These figures expect to expand as legalized sports betting expands to more states. Currently, DraftKings operates in 21 states, with iGaming live in 4.

Charles Parada

Charles Parada is a recent Gonzaga University graduate who is covering a variety of sports, including the NFL, college football and basketball, golf, and more. He has a background in sports betting content through his podcast, the Sharp Side Podcast, in which he wrote, created, produced, and hosted. Parada's goal is to entertain and inform with a sports betting tilt. Parada is a big fan of the San Diego Padres.
