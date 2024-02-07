With Super Bowl LVIII almost upon us, we have found the best odds on which famous San Francisco 49ers fan will be shown first on the Super Bowl broadcast. Popular online streamer Dr. DisRespect is amongst the favorites to be the first famous 49ers fan shown, with BetUS offering +350 odds.

Dr. DisRespect +350 To Be First Famous 49ers Fan Shown During Super Bowl Broadcast

Online American streamer Dr. DisRespect is well known for being a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan. As he is now one of the most famous celebrity 49ers fan in the world, NFL fans are curious to know whether or not Dr. DisRespect will be present at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night for Super Bowl LVIII.

Dr. DisRespect has shouted from the rooftops that his beloved 49ers will win the Vince Lombardi Trophy this year, and he is priced at +350 with BetOnline to be the first famous 49ers fan shown during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Comedian/actor Keegan Michael Key leads the market to be the first San Francisco 49ers famous fan shown on the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast. He can be backed at +250 with BetUS – one of the best NFL betting sites & apps. Key is best known for his comedy sketches as co-founder of Key & Peele.

Dr. DisRespect is of course second favorite behind Key to be first famous 49ers fan shown on the Super Bowl broadcast. Behind Dr. DisRespect are the likes of famous American actors Andy Samberg and Jeremy Renner, along with the likes of Rob Schneider and Dana Carvery.

Married couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie are likely to be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII as a duo, with Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who plays Jesse Pinkman in the multi-award winning series, priced as a +800 outsider to appear as the first famous 49ers fan shown on the Super Bowl broadcast.

Taylor Swift will of course be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, but there will also be plenty of other A-list celebrities present to cheer on the 49ers too. One of which could be popular online streamer Dr. DisRespect.

First Famous 49ers Fan Shown On Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast

Keegan Michael Key +250

Dr. DisRespect +350

Andy Samberg +400

Jeremy Renner +400

Dave Franco/Alison Brie +500

Rob Schneider +600

Dana Carvery +700

Aaron Paul +800

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change