Donald Trump -500 To Pick Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Win

Current United States President Joe Biden has declined an offer to speak during a segment of the Super Bowl pre-game build-up for a second successive year, to which Donald Trump responded on Truth Social by saying he’d be happy to replace him and address the nation.

“Crooked Joe Biden has just announced that he will not be doing the big Super Bowl Interview. A great decision, he can’t put two sentences together,” the former President wrote.

“I WOULD BE HAPPY TO REPLACE HIM — would be ‘RATINGS GOLD!”

Whether the 77-year-old will be afforded the opportunity to speak at Sunday’s season finale at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas remains to be seen, but he’ll undoubtedly be having his say on the action and entertainment across his social channels.

BetOnline are offering a wide array of Super Bowl politics specials, with Trump unsurprisingly right at the heart of them along with Biden. Perhaps this biggest question surrounding Trump’s involvement at the weekend is who he thinks will prevail come the final blow of the whistle.

The 45th President of the United States is favored to back the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs, priced at -500 to display his public backing for Patrick Mahomes and co, while the odds are set at +300 in the same regard for the San Francisco 49ers.

Donald Trump Super Bowl Specials With BetOnline

Who Will Donald Trump Pick To Win The Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs @ -500

San Francisco 49ers @ +300

How Many Times Will Donald Trump Post On Truth On Super Bowl Sunday?

Over 6 Posts @ -120

Under 6 Posts @ -120

What Will Be Higher?

Mahomes/Purdy Total Pass Attempts at Super Bowl LVIII @ -250

Donald Trump South Carolina Primaries Vote % @ +170

Which Will Be Higher?

Donald Trump South Carolina Primary Margin of Victory @ -120

Shortest Made Field Goal at Super Bowl LVIII @ -120

Which Will Be Higher?

Donald Trump Age on Super Sunday (77) @ -150

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards @ +110

Which Will Be Higher?

Total Sacks in Super Bowl @ -150

Donald Trump Insurrection Guilty Counts @ +110

Which Will Be Higher?

Donald Trump Hush Money/ Stormy Daniels Guilty Counts @ -120

Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Points @ -120

Which Will Be Said First By Tony Romo or Jim Nantz?

Joe Biden @ -120

Donald Trump @ -120

Will Any Commercials Joke About Biden/Trump?

No @ -650

Yes @ +375