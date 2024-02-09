Donald Trump is -500 to pick the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl with BetOnline. You can take advantage of these odds, along with a whole host of Donald Trump specials using the link below where you will receive up to $1,000 in free bets.
18+. T&C apply.
Donald Trump -500 To Pick Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Win
Current United States President Joe Biden has declined an offer to speak during a segment of the Super Bowl pre-game build-up for a second successive year, to which Donald Trump responded on Truth Social by saying he’d be happy to replace him and address the nation.
“Crooked Joe Biden has just announced that he will not be doing the big Super Bowl Interview. A great decision, he can’t put two sentences together,” the former President wrote.
“I WOULD BE HAPPY TO REPLACE HIM — would be ‘RATINGS GOLD!”
Whether the 77-year-old will be afforded the opportunity to speak at Sunday’s season finale at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas remains to be seen, but he’ll undoubtedly be having his say on the action and entertainment across his social channels.
BetOnline are offering a wide array of Super Bowl politics specials, with Trump unsurprisingly right at the heart of them along with Biden. Perhaps this biggest question surrounding Trump’s involvement at the weekend is who he thinks will prevail come the final blow of the whistle.
The 45th President of the United States is favored to back the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs, priced at -500 to display his public backing for Patrick Mahomes and co, while the odds are set at +300 in the same regard for the San Francisco 49ers.
Donald Trump Super Bowl Specials With BetOnline
Who Will Donald Trump Pick To Win The Super Bowl?
- Kansas City Chiefs @ -500
- San Francisco 49ers @ +300
How Many Times Will Donald Trump Post On Truth On Super Bowl Sunday?
- Over 6 Posts @ -120
- Under 6 Posts @ -120
What Will Be Higher?
- Mahomes/Purdy Total Pass Attempts at Super Bowl LVIII @ -250
- Donald Trump South Carolina Primaries Vote % @ +170
Which Will Be Higher?
- Donald Trump South Carolina Primary Margin of Victory @ -120
- Shortest Made Field Goal at Super Bowl LVIII @ -120
Which Will Be Higher?
- Donald Trump Age on Super Sunday (77) @ -150
- Travis Kelce Receiving Yards @ +110
Which Will Be Higher?
- Total Sacks in Super Bowl @ -150
- Donald Trump Insurrection Guilty Counts @ +110
Which Will Be Higher?
- Donald Trump Hush Money/ Stormy Daniels Guilty Counts @ -120
- Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Points @ -120
Which Will Be Said First By Tony Romo or Jim Nantz?
- Joe Biden @ -120
- Donald Trump @ -120
Will Any Commercials Joke About Biden/Trump?
- No @ -650
- Yes @ +375
