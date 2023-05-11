The Disarm Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the recent Kentucky Derby fourth at +800 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can Disarm gain his revenge on Mage?



Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites



Disarm Preakness Stakes Odds



The Kentucky Derby fourth Disarm will be looking to gain his revenge on the winner that day – Mage – but if he does he’s got 4 1/2 lengths to find (watch below).

On a plus, this Gun Runner colt hails from the Steve Asmussen barn that have won the Preakness Stakes twice in the past (2007 & 2009) so know what’s required.

Prior to that Kentucky Derby run, Disarm ran third to another possible Preakness Stakes runner – First Mission – in the Lexington Stakes on April 15 at Keeneland.

With a silver medal in the Louisiana Derby behind Kingsbarns this season too, then Disarm can certainly say he’s been there, or thereabouts in some of the best 3 year-old races.

Disarm Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 1

Total Career Winnings: $477,850

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Last Race: 4th Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Bet on Disarm for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +800. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +150 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Mage +150

First Mission +240

Disarm +800

National Treasure +1000

Perform +1400

Blazing Stevens +1400

Confidence Game +1800

Red Route One +2500

Henry Q +3300

Chase The Chaos +5000

II Miracolo +6600

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Disarm Running 4th The 2023 Kentucky Derby



