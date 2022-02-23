Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla prediction: Europa League betting tips, odds and free bet

When Sevilla meets Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their playoff tie on Thursday night, they will be looking to advance to the last-16 of the competition.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:45

Date: 24th February 2022, Stadion Maksimir

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Prediction

The visitors have no need to play offensively now that they have a two-goal advantage and will take a safe approach. In the meantime, their opponents must score at least three goals to advance to the next round.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be firing on all cylinders on Thursday night, and the away defense will have to be at their best to keep the advantage. With that being said, we’ve seen the Rojiblancos retain a lead in the second leg on a number of occasions in the past several years, with three of the last four such instances involving a clean sheet in this event. As a result, most football betting sites assume the visitors not to concede in this match.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Sevilla @ 11/10 with William Hill.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Sevilla will have to defend two goals against Dinamo Zagreb when they travel to Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia, for the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal playoff.

The first leg, which took place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, had a high-scoring first half, with three goals scored in the span of five minutes.

In the second half, though, both teams played it safe, with the hosts hoping to keep their lead and their opponents hoping to avoid any extra damage on the road.

Domestically, Dinamo Zagreb is aiming for their 23rd overall and fourth consecutive league title. Following the first leg, they were held to a scoreless draw by Lokomotiva Zagreb over the weekend.

With six straight wins in the league prior to that, the team will need to step up to the plate to overturn the deficit and earn their first win against Spanish rivals following an eight-match losing skid.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/1.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Betting Odds

Match Winner

Sevilla @ 11/10 with William Hill

Draw @ 12/5 with William Hill

Dinamo @ 12/5 with William Hill

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 1/1

Under 2.5 @ 15/16

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Free Bet

