Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds: Rockets Are Now Heavy Favorites

Anthony R. Cardenas
Dillon Brooks spent most of the 2022-23 season in the media spotlight for his antics and trash talk rather than his on-court performance. At the conclusion, the Memphis Grizzlies decided that the juice was simply no longer worth the squeeze, and they quickly announced that Brooks wouldn’t be returning to the team.

Houston Rockets Are Heavy Favorites For Dillon Brooks

His contract conveniently expired at the conclusion of the Grizzlies’ postseason run, and Memphis has simply decided not to pursue bringing him back. He had been the team’s starting small forward for 5 of his 6 years in the league, averaging 17 points per game during his best 3-year stretch. Brooks was routinely tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best player, making him one of the more valuable pieces on Memphis’ roster.

But Brooks simply spent too much time in the headlines and in front of microphones during the season. It seemed as though there were weekly trash talk incidents, getting involved with guys like Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.

But things really came to a head during the playoffs with Brooks’ comments about LeBron James and his age. His words seemed to spark a fire under the Lakers, and Los Angeles made quick work of the 2-seeded Grizzlies in the first round.

Which Teams Will Be Interested In The Vocal Brooks?

The team will be going in another direction for the upcoming season and beyond, but where will Dillon Brooks be headed? Here are some of the favorites to land him:

Houston Rockets (-400)

The Rockets are the overwhelming favorite to be Brooks’ next team. They are the only team listed with a minus designation, as there have been reports of substantial interest from both sides. Houston will be an interesting watch this off-season, as they are linked to many of the big names that are hitting free agency and that are available on the trade market.

Brooks was originally drafted by the Rockets in the second round of the 2017 Draft, and had his rights traded to Memphis immediately.

Bet on Dillon Brooks TO Join Rockets (-400) at BetOnline

Miami Heat (+1000)

Another team that will be linked to many of the available players this summer is the Miami Heat. They will be looking to add to their roster to maximize their chances during Jimmy Butler’s championship window, and Brooks could be a cog in the Heat Culture machine if he were to buy into the program.

Los Angeles Lakers (+1000)

Dillon Brooks spent the entirety of the Grizzlies’ short playoff run doing his best to antagonize LeBron James. Could he be on the radar for Los Angeles as a player they’d like to add this coming off-season? They’ll likely go after bigger fish first, but having Brooks on the team could give the Lakers an added defensive boost.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

