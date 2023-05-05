Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds: Heat, Kings Among The Favorites

Dillon Brooks spent the first 6 years of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies. But now, after a tumultuous regular season and drama-driven playoff flame out, the team won’t be bringing him back next season.

While Brooks’ agent has come out against the claim, it was reported earlier this week that the Grizzlies wouldn’t be brining back the embattled small forward “under any circumstances”. After all of the trash talk with various opponents over the regular season, culminating with the comments directed towards LeBron James during the playoffs, the team has apparently decided that the production is not worth the headache.

Heat, Kings Among Favorites For Dillon Brooks Next Team

The Miami Heat are the betting favorites to land Dillon Brooks, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/vmdJjoQZCM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 5, 2023

Brooks will certainly come with some baggage for whichever team decides to sign him, but he is not the slouch that showed up during that Round 1 debacle. Known for regularly guarding the opposing team’s best player, Brooks has averaged 16.2 points over the last 4 seasons. And while his shooting percentages aren’t outstanding, they’re not terrible either.

So while he may have hurt his overall market value with his recent antics, there will likely be at least a few teams that are willing to bid on the services of Dillon Brooks.

You can bet on it, too. There are proposition bets available at BetOnline.ag that predict where Brooks will land, and there are some interesting options near the top.

Miami Heat (+400)

The Miami Heat are the leaders when it comes to shortest odds of landing Dillon Brooks. Miami is regularly linked with the high-profile free agents, and there is reason to believe that Brooks could be a good fit with the current roster. Jimmy Butler will be 34 years old next season and the team is trying to capitalize on the time that he has left.

While the bigger stories will be those linking them to guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Trae Young, Brooks could be an underrated signing for them. If there is any “culture” that may be able to keep him humbled and focused, it is “Heat Culture”.

Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds Play Miami Heat +400 Cleveland Cavaliers +450 Dallas Mavericks +500 Sacramento Kings +550 Houston Rockets +600

Dallas Mavericks (+500)

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Dallas Mavericks for this coming off-season, with an emphasis on the Kyrie Irving situation. There will also be an eye kept on Luka Dončić and his happiness with the franchise, and the team will once again try and put the necessary pieces around him.

Would Brooks be a smart signing? We have already seen what kinds of negative impact Irving can have on a locker room and a team in general, and adding another unstable piece could simply be fanning the flames of a fire that is starting to burn out of control.

Sacramento Kings (+550)

The Sacramento Kings were arguably the best story of the 2022-23 NBA season, and they could be an attractive destination for free agents this coming summer. They are a team that could be desperate to add a solid veteran presence at small forward, and Brooks might be one of the few good options.

But would a young, culture-building team be willing to add Dillon Brooks to the mix? It is doubtful, but the Kings come in as the team that is 4th most likely to land him.

