Dillian Whyte next fight: Date, Opponent, Odds and Venue Details

There have been constant rumblings around the possibility that Dillian Whyte may pull out of his heavyweight fight with Tyson fury.

Dillian Whyte Next Fight

Whyte failed to show up for the press conference last month and Frank Warren has confirmed that they are now looking into a replacement for the fight with Fury later this month. The fight was expected to take place at Wembley Stadium.

The two camps are actually divided over image rights and the purse split while Whyte has not said a thing about promoting the clash.

When is Dillian Whyte fighting next?

Whyte was supposed to fight Fury later this month but now it is all up in the air.

Where is Whyte’s next fight?

Location for the much-anticipated fight was the Wembley Stadium in London.

Whyte Record

28-2-0

