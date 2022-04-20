Dillian Whyte Announced as Lucky Block Ambassador Days Before Tyson Fury Showdown

DILLIAN WHYTE has been announced as a new ambassador for crypto platform Lucky Block, just days before his heavyweight mega-showdown with Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium.

Lucky Block is the fastest growing crypto project ever and they are teaming up with heavyweight Whyte ahead of facing fellow Brit Fury in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Dillian Whyte helps Lucky Block become Heavyweight

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career and arguably one of the biggest fights in British boxing history, Whyte has been announced as the new ambassador for Lucky Block.

The crypto sports game platform are sponsoring the big heavyweight ahead of his Wembley Stadium showdown on Saturday night where he will be trying to win the WBC title.

Crypto projects are building a reputation as sports sponsors, and this latest move sees blockchain upstarts breaking new ground with Lucky Block’s push into boxing.

Now that Lucky Block have launched themselves into boxing and seemingly want to get involved in the sport, CEO Scott Ryder explained the involvement with Whyte.

He said: “We jumped at the chance of flying Dillian into the UK from his Portuguese training camp to make sure the biggest fight in boxing happened.

“It was an opportunity to put the Lucky Block games platform on the map in a huge way as ready for the launch of prize draws and our NFT sales melt up.

“Together, Lucky Block and Dillian Whyte can beat the odds and show the world that with hard work anyone can achieve their dreams.”

Partnership Announced Before Biggest Fight of Dillian Whyte’s Career

This partnership between Lucky Block and heavyweight kingpin Whyte comes just days before the biggest fight of his career to date.

‘The Body Snatcher’ will step into the ring on Saturday night to face one of the best heavyweights of our era in Tyson Fury, but that doesn’t phase Whyte one bit.

The WBC title challenger said: “When Lucky Block first approached me with a sponsorship deal I didn’t know who they were or what they did.

“I was excited to learn about their business and the new, transparent and fair approach that they bring to prize draws and giveaway competitions using crypto.

“They tell me they are going to move into Play2Earn games too and I’m down for that as someone who enjoys games of chance and video games.

“It would be great to have a platform where everyone knows there’s a level playing field and that’s what Lucky Block say they are doing. Those are my kind of values – a fair fight with everything on the level.

“I’m a winner and Lucky Block want to be the sports games winners – that’s the kind of match-up that can count out any competition.

“Very pleased to have tied-up with a new coin that is set to be going places and wants everyone to be a winner with the great rewards for all they have going.

“It opens up a chance for me to use my fighting talents to introduce boxing fans to crypto and the benefits it has to offer. Hopefully this tie up will also lead some of the crypto community to start paying attention to boxing too.”

A New Boxing Podcast Coming Soon!

Lucky Block last week signed a sponsorship deal with boxer Florian Marku and altogether has six boxers signed or nearing completion on contracts. Cementing the push into boxing, Lucky Block is launching the Fighting On The Inside YouTube podcast channel in May, with Love Island star Jamie Jewitt hosting.

A line-up of A-list guests is already in the pipeline for the channel, as Lucky Block’s crypto-takeover campaign of the fight world goes into overdrive.

Boxing has a long tradition of helping the underprivileged to achieve great things in life and of giving back to the community. With that in mind, Lucky Block’s Fighting On The Inside podcast channel is supporting the work of Gloves Up, Knives Down.

Marku will be one of the early guests on the podcast – as will Dillian Whyte.

Also known as ‘The Albanian King’ – Marku only lost four of his 110 Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) kickboxing fights before he turned his talents to boxing. Florian remains unbeaten in the boxing ring.

Holder of the IBF International welterweight title since September 2021, the 29-year-old Albanian who grew up in Greece before moving to the UK, has an energetic and expanding fan base, just like Lucky Block, as he readies to unleash his power on his next boxing victim.

Next week Lucky Block will be announcing more boxers joining up to become ambassadors.

More about Lucky Block

Lucky Block’s LBLOCK token only started trading at the end of January this year and is the fastest crypto to reach a $1 billion ‘crypto unicorn’ valuation.

In another impressive milestone the crypto platform already has its test app for its prize draws available to download from the Google Play Store, with the iOS and web-based apps expected to launch soon.

According to Lucky Block’s website the first jackpots are up for grabs in April.

The first draws will take place daily and initially will feature a $1 million draw every Friday.

Token holders, regardless of whether they buy tickets for the draws, can claim a daily reward from the 10% of each jackpot that is set aside for token holders.

As far as the rest of the jackpot goes, 10% is allocated to charities, 70% to the winners, 8% to Lucky Block marketing and 2% to the Lucky Block NFT prize fund.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tyson Fury 1/7 Dillian Whyte 9/2 Draw 28/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

