Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News dillian whyte announced as lucky block ambassador days before tyson fury showdown

Dillian Whyte Announced as Lucky Block Ambassador Days Before Tyson Fury Showdown

Updated

19 seconds ago

on

dillian whyte lucky block ambassador

DILLIAN WHYTE has been announced as a new ambassador for crypto platform Lucky Block, just days before his heavyweight mega-showdown with Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium. 

Lucky Block is the fastest growing crypto project ever and they are teaming up with heavyweight Whyte ahead of facing fellow Brit Fury in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Best Fury vs Dillian Whyte Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.
Claim Offer

Dillian Whyte helps Lucky Block become Heavyweight

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career and arguably one of the biggest fights in British boxing history, Whyte has been announced as the new ambassador for Lucky Block.

The crypto sports game platform are sponsoring the big heavyweight ahead of his Wembley Stadium showdown on Saturday night where he will be trying to win the WBC title.

Crypto projects are building a reputation as sports sponsors, and this latest move sees blockchain upstarts breaking new ground with Lucky Block’s push into boxing.

Now that Lucky Block have launched themselves into boxing and seemingly want to get involved in the sport, CEO Scott Ryder explained the involvement with Whyte.

He said: “We jumped at the chance of flying Dillian into the UK from his Portuguese training camp to make sure the biggest fight in boxing happened.

“It was an opportunity to put the Lucky Block games platform on the map in a huge way as ready for the launch of prize draws and our NFT sales melt up.

“Together, Lucky Block and Dillian Whyte can beat the odds and show the world that with hard work anyone can achieve their dreams.”

Partnership Announced Before Biggest Fight of Dillian Whyte’s Career

This partnership between Lucky Block and heavyweight kingpin Whyte comes just days before the biggest fight of his career to date.

‘The Body Snatcher’ will step into the ring on Saturday night to face one of the best heavyweights of our era in Tyson Fury, but that doesn’t phase Whyte one bit.

The WBC title challenger said: “When Lucky Block first approached me with a sponsorship deal I didn’t know who they were or what they did.

“I was excited to learn about their business and the new, transparent and fair approach that they bring to prize draws and giveaway competitions using crypto.

“They tell me they are going to move into Play2Earn games too and I’m down for that as someone who enjoys games of chance and video games. 

“It would be great to have a platform where everyone knows there’s a level playing field and that’s what Lucky Block say they are doing. Those are my kind of values – a fair fight with everything on the level. 

“I’m a winner and Lucky Block want to be the sports games winners – that’s the kind of match-up that can count out any competition. 

“Very pleased to have tied-up with a new coin that is set to be going places and wants everyone to be a winner with the great rewards for all they have going. 

“It opens up a chance for me to use my fighting talents to introduce boxing fans to crypto and the benefits it has to offer. Hopefully this tie up will also lead some of the crypto community to start paying attention to boxing too.”

A New Boxing Podcast Coming Soon!

Lucky Block last week signed a sponsorship deal with boxer Florian Marku and altogether has six boxers signed or nearing completion on contracts. Cementing the push into boxing, Lucky Block is launching the Fighting On The Inside YouTube podcast channel in May, with Love Island star Jamie Jewitt hosting. 

A line-up of A-list guests is already in the pipeline for the channel, as Lucky Block’s crypto-takeover campaign of the fight world goes into overdrive.

Boxing has a long tradition of helping the underprivileged to achieve great things in life and of giving back to the community.  With that in mind, Lucky Block’s Fighting On The Inside podcast channel is supporting the work of Gloves Up, Knives Down. 

Marku will be one of the early guests on the podcast – as will Dillian Whyte. 

Also known as ‘The Albanian King’ – Marku only lost four of his 110 Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) kickboxing fights before he turned his talents to boxing. Florian remains unbeaten in the boxing ring.

Holder of the IBF International welterweight title since September 2021, the 29-year-old Albanian who grew up in Greece before moving to the UK, has an energetic and expanding fan base, just like Lucky Block, as he readies to unleash his power on his next boxing victim. 

Next week Lucky Block will be announcing more boxers joining up to become ambassadors.

More about Lucky Block

Lucky Block’s LBLOCK token only started trading at the end of January this year and is the fastest crypto to reach a $1 billion ‘crypto unicorn’ valuation. 

In another impressive milestone the crypto platform already has its test app for its prize draws available to download from the Google Play Store, with the iOS and web-based apps expected to launch soon.

According to Lucky Block’s website the first jackpots are up for grabs in April.

The first draws will take place daily and initially will feature a $1 million draw every Friday.

Token holders, regardless of whether they buy tickets for the draws, can claim a daily reward from the 10% of each jackpot that is set aside for token holders. 

As far as the rest of the jackpot goes, 10% is allocated to charities, 70% to the winners, 8% to Lucky Block marketing and 2% to the Lucky Block NFT prize fund. 

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

Already claimed the Fury vs Whyte betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte from Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Tyson Fury 1/7 888Sport logo
Dillian Whyte 9/2 888Sport logo
Draw 28/1 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

More Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
12 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens