Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on DeVonta Smith for the Philadelphia Eagles’ first home game of the season vs Minnesota Vikings.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Smith vs the Vikings.
DeVonta Smith Prop Bet Odds Vs Minnesota Vikings
- Smith to score 1st TD +1000
- Smith total receiving yards – Over/Under 63.5 -110
- Smith over 5.5 receptions +115
- Smith longest reception over 24.5 yards -110
- Smith over 1.5 TDs +1200
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer
Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:
- Go to BetOnline
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
- Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000
DeVonta Smith Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Smith averaged 70.4 receiving yards per game in 2022
- Smith receiving yards over has hit in 6 of his last 10 games
- Smith averaged 5.6 receptions per game and 12.6 yards per catch in 2022
- Smith receptions over has hit in 5 of his last 10 games
- Smith had 7 regular season receiving TDs in 2022
- The average receiving yards line for Smith last season was 63.5
- The average receptions line for Smith last season was 5.5
Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Thursday Night Football
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.