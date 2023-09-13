Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on DeVonta Smith for the Philadelphia Eagles’ first home game of the season vs Minnesota Vikings.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Smith vs the Vikings.

DeVonta Smith Prop Bet Odds Vs Minnesota Vikings

Smith to score 1st TD +1000

Smith total receiving yards – Over/Under 63.5 -110

Smith over 5.5 receptions +115

Smith longest reception over 24.5 yards -110

Smith over 1.5 TDs +1200

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

DeVonta Smith Prop Bet Stats Kit

Smith averaged 70.4 receiving yards per game in 2022

Smith receiving yards over has hit in 6 of his last 10 games

Smith averaged 5.6 receptions per game and 12.6 yards per catch in 2022

Smith receptions over has hit in 5 of his last 10 games

Smith had 7 regular season receiving TDs in 2022

The average receiving yards line for Smith last season was 63.5

The average receptions line for Smith last season was 5.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

