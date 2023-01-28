DeVonta Smith NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on DeVonta Smith for the NFC Championship Game between Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Smith vs the 49ers.

Smith to score 1st TD +850

Smith total receiving yards – Over/Under 65.5

Smith to score a TD +150

DeVonta Smith Prop Bet Stats Kit

Smith is averaging 70.4 receiving yards per game

Smith receiving overs has hit in 6 of the last 10 games this season

Smith has 8 receiving TDs this season

61 receiving yards and 1 TD in divisional round win vs Giants

The average receiving yards line for Smith this season was 65.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.