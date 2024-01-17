Devin Singletary is Houston’s star running back and ahead of his Divisional round match against Baltimore this weekend, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the Texans star.

Devin Singletary Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs Baltimore Ravens

Singletary over 54.5 rushing yards -110

Singletary longest rushing attempt over 14.5 yards -110

Singletary first touchdown scorer +700

Devin Singletary Player Prop Pick 1: Over 54.5 Rushing Yards -110 with BetOnline

Devin Singletary is Houston’s star running back and he will definitely have to play a big role this weekend for the Texans if they are to stand any chance of causing an upset on Saturday.

The Texans star has a line of 54.5 rushing yards this weekend, which is a number he has managed to achieve in five of his last six matches this year.

Singletary could prove to be very important in the Divisional Round this weekend against one of the best pass defences in the league, so 55 yards is certainly an achievable mark.

Devin Singletary Player Prop Pick 2: Longest Rushing Attempt Over 14.5 Yards -110 with Bovada

Singletary’s longest rush line has been set at 14.5 yards for this weekend’s Divisional game and although that may seem high, the Houston running back is certainly no stranger to big chunk plays.

Over the last six games Singletary has covered this longest rush on five occasions, including in Houston’s upset against the Browns on Wildcard weekend last week.

Devin Singletary Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +700 with BetOnline

The final prop we are taking a look at for Singletary this weekend is first touchdown scorer, with an enticing price of +700 being offered by most NFL bookmakers.

Singletary has four touchdowns this season, including last weekend against Cleveland when he finished the game on a high with a score in the final quarter.

If you are cautious about taking Singletary’s first touchdown scorer prop then the running back is also available at a price of +130 to score anytime against the Ravens in Baltimore.