American Football

Devin Singletary Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Devin Singletary
Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary is Houston’s star running back and ahead of his Divisional round match against Baltimore this weekend, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the Texans star.

Devin Singletary Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs Baltimore Ravens

  • Singletary over 54.5 rushing yards -110
  • Singletary longest rushing attempt over 14.5 yards -110
  • Singletary first touchdown scorer +700
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

Devin Singletary Player Prop Pick 1: Over 54.5 Rushing Yards -110 with BetOnline

Devin Singletary is Houston’s star running back and he will definitely have to play a big role this weekend for the Texans if they are to stand any chance of causing an upset on Saturday.

The Texans star has a line of 54.5 rushing yards this weekend, which is a number he has managed to achieve in five of his last six matches this year.

Singletary could prove to be very important in the Divisional Round this weekend against one of the best pass defences in the league, so 55 yards is certainly an achievable mark.

Bet on Singletary over 54.5 rushing yards (-110)

Devin Singletary Player Prop Pick 2: Longest Rushing Attempt Over 14.5 Yards -110 with Bovada

Singletary’s longest rush line has been set at 14.5 yards for this weekend’s Divisional game and although that may seem high, the Houston running back is certainly no stranger to big chunk plays.

Over the last six games Singletary has covered this longest rush on five occasions, including in Houston’s upset against the Browns on Wildcard weekend last week.

Bet on Singletary longest rushing attempt over 14.5 yards (-110)

Devin Singletary Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +700 with BetOnline

The final prop we are taking a look at for Singletary this weekend is first touchdown scorer, with an enticing price of +700 being offered by most NFL bookmakers.

Singletary has four touchdowns this season, including last weekend against Cleveland when he finished the game on a high with a score in the final quarter.

If you are cautious about taking Singletary’s first touchdown scorer prop then the running back is also available at a price of +130 to score anytime against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Bet on Singletary first touchdown scorer (+700)

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Devin Singletary
American Football

LATEST Devin Singletary Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 17 2024
C.J. Stroud Texans pic 1
American Football
How To Bet On Ravens vs Texans In Maryland – Maryland Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 17 2024

The playoffs continue this weekend with an exciting Divisional round match on Saturday and we have all the information you need to bet on Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans in…

Mark Andrews Ravens pic 1
American Football
How To Bet On Ravens vs Texans In Texas – Texas Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 17 2024

Get set for an intriguing Divisional round clash on Saturday, as we show you the optimal way to bet on Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans in Texas using our carefully…

CJ Stroud Week 1
American Football
C.J. Stroud Best Player Prop Bets vs Ravens – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 17 2024
Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
American Football
Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans Divisional Round Predictions, Odds & Betting Picks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 17 2024
Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
American Football
How To Bet On The NFL Divisional Round In USA – US Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 17 2024
Jim Harbaugh
American Football
Chargers & Falcons Hold Interviews With Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh As Search Continues For New Head Coach
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 17 2024
Arrow to top