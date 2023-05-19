Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko goes down this Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada. Boxing fans are excited for this spectacular lightweight clash, with two of the best fighters in the world going head-to-head. Read on to check out our round betting picks.

On paper, this is as close to a 50/50 fight as you can get, despite the best US betting apps favoring ‘The Dream’. Can the undisputed lightweight champion claim another victory on his path to greatness? Or will ‘The Matrix’ defy the odds and knock the California man out? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this huge main event, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Haney vs Lomachenko predictions.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Round Betting Picks

Devin Haney comes into this fight as a -200 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is an undisputed 29-0 with 15 wins by KO. At just 24-years-old, Haney is already one of the biggest names in boxing.

Here at SportsLens we can see the world’s best active lightweight getting ‘The Matrix’ out of there in a ten round range. Betting on what rounds Haney will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their boxing bets.

Haney hasn’t secured a KO in almost four years and his last six fights have all been settled by a unanimous decision after 12 rounds. He will be desperate to make a statement on Saturday night, and we think he will do just that by winning the fight by knockout in Rounds 10-12.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Prediction: Devin Haney to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 10-12 @ +1600 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Haney vs Lomachenko Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to boxing bettors. For this Haney vs Lomachenko fight, we can see ‘The Dream’ getting rid of his Ukranian rival in the tenth round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO title holder grinding down his opponent in the early rounds, before stopping him ten rounds into the fight.

Haney is a devastating puncher, and has won 15 fights by knockout. The majority of these stoppages have come early, but we can see Lomachenko also posing a threat the opposite way in the opening rounds. Lomachenko will be wary of Haney’s power too early on, hence why we see the 24-year-old getting to ‘The Matrix’ in the later rounds before concluding the fight in the tenth.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Prediction: Devin Haney to Win by KO/TKO in Round 10 @ +3300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Haney vs Lomachenko Betting Odds

Here is the list of prices for this boxing super-fight ahead of Haney vs Lomachenko with BetOnline:

Devin Haney to Win: -200

Devin Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +650

Devin Haney to Win by Decision: -175

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win: +200

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win by KO/TKO: +750

Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win by Decision: +375

Draw: +1400

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event, Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney is the -200 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Vasiliy ‘The Matrix’ Lomachenko as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Fingers crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

What Time/Date Is The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)

Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023

Saturday May 20th, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST

Approx. 11PM EST 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles

IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

