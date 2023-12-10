Boxing Betting

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions & Odds For WBC World Super-Lightweight Title Fight

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
5 min read
WBC super-lightweight king Regis Prograis aims to defend his crown in the biggest fight of his career against the former undisputed lightweight champion, Devin Haney. Read on for our exclusive SportsLens Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney betting picks and predictions.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney bout from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. This includes boxing betting picks, fight predictions and the latest odds for Saturday’s main event bout.

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis Preview

Regis Prograis aims to make a successful first defence of his world 140-pound title this weekend as he faces unbeaten future star of boxing Devin Haney.

Regis Prograis’ boxing record consists of some stellar wins, including beating the likes of Jose Zepeda, Kiryl Relikh and Terry Flanagan. His only defeat of course came against Josh Taylor in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

On the other hand, the Devin Haney boxing record is a perfect one. 30-0 and the former undisputed king at 135-punds before stepping up to become a two-division world champion this weekend. He has beaten fighters such as Vasyl Lomachenko, Jorge Linares and George Kambosos Jr to name but a few.

Will it be the 34-year-old Louisiana man who gets his hand raised and defends his WBC World Super-Lightweight Title? Or will ‘The Dream’ become a two-weight world champion at the first time of asking?

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney goes down on Saturday night in San Francisco and it is simply not to be missed! Be sure to claim the best boxing betting offers and free bets available on the SportsLens site.

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis Betting Picks

This fight is one of the toughest to call of 2023, with many people seeing this as a true 50/50 bout, despite the best offshore sportsbooks heavily favoring Devin Haney.

It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact that he is the undefeated fighter and beat Lomachenko last time out in what was a gripping contest. ‘Rougarou’ on the other hand underperformed massively last time out against Danielito Zorilla and looked a shadow of his former self.

However, he simply cannot afford to perform like that again. Here at SportsLens we can see Prograis having success, but that he won’t be able to land too many of his clubbing shots on a moving target like Haney.

‘The Dream’ has the super footwork, hand speed and boxing IQ, which is why we think he could go on to win the fight via decision.

However, Prograis is a huge puncher, winning 24 of his 30 fights via knockout. We could see Haney getting dropped by the champion, but ultimately getting off the canvas to win.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Prediction: Haney To Be Knocked Down & Win @ +700

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Prograis vs Haney odds from BetOnline, one of the best US sportsbooks.

  • Regis Prograis to Win: +300
  • Regis Prograis to Win by KO/TKO: +500
  • Regis Prograis to Win by Decision: +850
  • Devin Haney to Win: -400
  • Devin Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +700
  • Devin Haney to Win by Decision: -200
  • Draw: +1600

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a DAZN subscriber and have access to the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling world super-lightweight clash live from the Chase Center, San Francisco, California on DAZN PPV.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and have paid the $59.99 pay-per-view price.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this world title fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Regis Prograis — Record and Bio

  • Age: 34
  • Ranking: #2 Super-Lightweight (BoxRec)
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)
  • Reach: 67″ (170 cm)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 29-1
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 24
  • Fights Won by Decision: 5

Devin Haney — Record and Bio

  • Age: 25
  • Ranking: #2 Lightweight (BoxRec)
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)
  • Reach: 71″ (180 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 30-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15
  • Fights Won by Decision: 15

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney
  • 📊 Records: Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: WBC World Super-Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK)
  •  🏟  Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prograis +300 | Haney -400
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
