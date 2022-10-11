We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

DEVIN HANEY looks to go to 29-0 and defend all four world title belts in the lightweight division as he takes on George Kambosos Jr in their highly anticipated rematch. Haney travels down under yet again this weekend, looking to beat his opponent for the second time in his home country of Australia.

On paper, this looks relatively on sided considering how the first fight played out. However, ‘Ferocious’ has shocked the world once when he defeated Teofimo Lopez, so will be confident of doing it again in the rematch against ‘The Dream’.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 📊 Records: Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KO’s) | George Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KO’s)

Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KO’s) | George Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 15th, 2022

October 15th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBA-Super, WBO, IBF and WBC World Lightweight Titles

WBA-Super, WBO, IBF and WBC World Lightweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ | UK: Sky Sports | AUS: Foxtel PPV

US: ESPN+ | UK: Sky Sports | AUS: Foxtel PPV 🏟 Venue: Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, Australia

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Devin Haney -1200 | George Kambosos Jr +700

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Preview

The highly anticipated rematch between two of the best lightweights in the world is almost upon us. Devin Haney looks to defend his WBA-Super, WBC, WBO and IBF World Lightweight Titles as he again travels to Australia to take on the hometown hero, George Kambosos Jr.

The first fight was somewhat of a one sided beat down in favor of ‘The Dream’. He went to Kambosos’ back yard and put o a complete boxing clinic. Haney arguably won every round, on his way to a comprehensive unanimous decision victory.

At just 23-years-old, Devin Haney has the boxing world at his feet. To have all four belts at 135-pounds at his young age, in a division full of hungry sharks is testament to the ability of Haney.

The likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and Shakur Stevenson are all hanging around at lightweight too. Haney is currently number one. He has all the belts. He holds all of the collateral. Devin Haney calls the shots.

This rematch isn’t necessarily the fight boxing fans wanted to see Haney in next. However, with rematch clauses in a lot of contracts these days in boxing, we have got it one more time.

George Kambosos Jr will be hopeful of shocking the world once again, just like he did against Teofimo Lopez last year. The Aussie boxing superstar is clearly a capable fighter and a talented individual, but he came unstuck against the superior boxer in Devin Haney last time out.

Haney is the overriding favorite with the bookmakers, but Kambosos Jr is used to being the underdog. Big time boxing goes down under yet again, so without further ado, here are our best betting picks and predictions for Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Betting Pick

Our first betting pick is that Devin Haney will solidify himself as the best lightweight in the world by against defeating George Kambosos Jr on points.

Just like the first fight, we can see Devin Haney putting on a boxing masterclass on his travels to the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. As we have previously alluded to, ‘The Dream’ won the first fight with relative ease, and will be confident of doing this again come Sunday in Australia (Saturday night EST).

Haney got the nod on the judges scorecards with scores of 118-110 on one, and 116-112 on the two other judges scorecards. The two 8-4 cards in favor of Haney were actually probably too close, with the 118-110 card being far more accurate.

Haney put on a masterclass in June, and we think he will do it once again this time around. Although Haney does have 15 knockouts in his career, we can’t see him stopping Kambosos Jr in his home town.

The 23-year-old isn’t the biggest puncher at 135-pounds, but certainly makes up for it with his skills. Here at SportsLens, we can see Haney putting on another slick, almost punch-perfect performance, further emphasising how he is the best lightweight in the division and retaining his four world championship crowns in the process.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Betting Tip: Haney to win on Points @ -190 with Bovada

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Best Bet

Our Best Bet for this undisputed 135-pound showdown from Melbourne, Australia this weekend is that Devin Haney will knock George Kambosos Jr down on his way to a unanimous decision points victory. This is priced sensationally with Bovada, who are offering a mouth-watering +200 for this outcome.

As we have previously stated, Haney isn’t one of the biggest punchers in the lightweight division, but is extremely accurate and has stopped more than half of his opponents in the past.

Haney did hurt Kambosos Jr in the first fight, and looked like he was beginning to get to his Aussie counterpart as the fight drew into the final third of the fight. For that reason, we could see ‘The Dream’ possibly scoring a knockdown during the fight, but not quite being able to stop ‘Ferocious’.

We could see this coming later on, in the second half of the fight, as Kambosos Jr gets desperate and goes for the jugular, after being behind on the judges scorecards. For that reason, we can see Haney dropping the 29-year-old on his way to a unanimous decision victory after 36 minutes of boxing excellence.

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Best Bet: Haney to win by Unanimous Decision and claim a Knockdown @ +200 with Bovada

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 Odds

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play Devin Haney -1200 George Kambosos Jr +700 Draw +2000

When Is Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2?

Date: Saturday, October 15th

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have ESPN on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling lightweight undisputed clash live from the Rod Laver Arena on ESPN+, provided you are a subscriber to the channel.

Live stream: ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and are a subscriber to the channel.

Tale Of The Tape

Devin Haney — Record and Bio

Rank: #2 (BoxRec)

Age: 23

Country: USA

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 71” (180 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 28-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15

Fights Won by Decision: 13

George Kambosos Jr — Record and Bio