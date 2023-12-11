Teofimo Lopez Faavorite to be Devin Haney’s Next Opponent

Ryan Garcia +350 to be Haney’s Next Fight

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Has 11% Chance to be Haney’s Next Bout

Devin Haney Next Opponent Odds

Teofimo Lopez +200

+200 Ryan Garcia +350

+350 Rolando Romero +500

+500 Subriel Matias +600

+600 Gervonta Davis +800

+800 Josh Taylor +900

+900 Vasiliy Lomachenko +1400

+1400 Arnold Barboza Jr. +1600

+1600 Richardson Hitchens +1600

+1600 Terrence Crawford +2000

+2000 Regis Prograis +2500

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

After clinching the WBC Super Lightweight title from Regis Prograis, Devin Haney is now eyeing his next challenge. The odds favor a battle with Teofimo Lopez, but potential bouts with Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis also stir excitement. Let’s explore the possible matchups in store for Haney.

Teofimo Lopez Favorite to Face Devin Haney Next

Teofimo Lopez, the WBO Super Lightweight Champion, leads the odds at +200 to face Haney next. A fight against Lopez would be a clash of titans, and would unify the WBO and WBC Super Lightweight Championships.

Lopez is the number two ranked boxer in the division, while Haney is the top-ranked fighter in the division. It looks likely that the top two Super Lightweights could finally get it on the ring, and finally settle the debate on who is the best Super Lightweight in the world.

Ryan Garcia Calls Out Haney on Social Media After Prograis Fight

Ryan Garcia’s call-out on social media has placed him as a strong contender, with odds of +350 to be Haney’s next boxing bout.

Haney is Good no doubt but I know him all to well and I will beat him. Good stuff tonight congrats but this year we are going to run it!!! 😤 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 10, 2023



A bout with Garcia, Boxrec’s #6 ranked Super Lightweight, would not only be a fan favorite but also a test of Haney’s ability to handle Garcia’s unique style.

Garcia thinks this fight will happen in 2024, and our odds say that he could be right.

No. 1 v No. 1 Fight With Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis a Possibility

Gervonta Davis, the WBA Lightweight champion and Boxrec’s #1 Lightweight, is also in the mix with odds at +800.

Haney’s recent call-out of Davis indicates his willingness to take on one of the most formidable pound-for-pound fighters in boxing today.

Davis, who knocked out Ryan Garcia in April, would be a tough test for Haney, but pitting the best Lightweight against the best Super Lightweight would likely be one of the top fights of 2024 if it were to come to fruition.

Others in Contention

While Lopez, Garcia, and Davis headline the odds, other top fights possible for Haney include Rolando Romero (+500) and Subriel Matias (+600), who are both Super Lightweight champions in their own right.

Matias reportedly wanted a huge paycheck to fight Haney in the past. But can the two finally reach an agreement to get it on in the ring?

Josh Taylor (+900) is another potential next bout for Haney. Taylor congratulated Haney on his recent win and offered him a catchweight bout.

A super fight against Terrence Crawford (+2000), who looks like he is contractually obliged to Errol Spence before fighting anybody else, doesn’t seem likely but it is definitely a fight that would set the boxing world alight.

SportsLens Commentary

“Devin Haney’s next matchup is shaping up to be a fascinating chapter in the Super Lightweight division,” states Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “The odds favoring Teofimo Lopez signal a high-stakes encounter, reflecting the competitive spirit of the division.

“Ryan Garcia at +350 represents a clash rich in both skill and public interest, while ‘Tank’ Davis at +800 adds an intriguing dimension, considering his dominance in the Lightweight category. Each potential opponent brings a unique set of challenges and opportunities for Haney, accentuating the depth and dynamism of the boxing world at this weight class.”