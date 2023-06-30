Fresh off the back of the biggest win of his career to date against Vasyl Lomachenko in Las Vegas in May, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Devin Haney’s net worth as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Devin Haney Net Worth

The very first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era, Devin Haney, has already reached the mountain top when it comes to boxing heritage.

At just 24-year-old, there are very few, if any, better prospects in the sport than him at this moment in time. After snatching three world title belts from George Kambosos Jr last summer, he successfully defended his undisputed status in the rematch four months later.

‘The Dream’ claimed the biggest victory of his career last time out as he outpointed Vasiliy Lomachenko in a highly skilled, highly competitive fight for undisputed bragging rights at 135-pounds. The fight was incredibly close, with the undefeated champion getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

Having been propelled to the very top of the lightweight division, Haney has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame. This has, in turn, seen an upswing in his personal fortune, with a current net worth believed to be around $6 million – not bad for a man in his early 20’s.

All in all, Devin Haney is an extremely rich man. The 1998-born boxing superstar’s fortunes will continue to catapult as he solidifies himself as one of the best fighters on the planet and one of the new faces of boxing.

Devin Haney Career Earnings

Since turning professional back in December 2015, Devin Haney has earnings bigger and healthier purses as his career has progressed. Now he is the undisputed lightweight champion, it’s safe to say that ‘The Dream’ is earnings multi-millions each and every time he steps foot in the ring.

For context, in his most recent fight against Lomachenko, Haney is believed to have earned somewhere in the region of $8.5 million (source: essentiallysports.com).

The fight before that, in his rematch with Kambosos Jr, Haney pocketed a lucrative $9.2 million (source: essentiallysports.com).

He is also believed to have pocketed a huge sum of money in his bout with former triple world champion Jorge Linares two years ago, where he walked away with $3 million.

All in all throughout his professional boxing career, it is estimated that Devin Haney has earned somewhere in the region of $30 million. Not bad for someone who is just 24-years-old and who still potentially has some of the biggest fights ahead of him against the likes of Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson.

Devin Haney Boxing Fight Pay (Last 5):

Fight Fight Purse Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko $8.5 million Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 $9.2 million Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr $2.8 million Devin Haney vs Jojo Diaz $1.75 million Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares $3 million

Purse info gather from sportspayouts.com and essentiallysports.com

Devin Haney Endorsement Deals

Aside from his fighting endeavours, his position as a young, highly-marketable athlete has seen him partner with some of the biggest global brands in the sporting world and beyond.

He has current partnerships with Puma, Snac, Grant, Monster Energy and Everlast.

An exact figure of earnings is unknown from these various endorsement deals. However, do not be surprised to learn that Devin Haney earns million of dollars per year purely from these various sponsors.

