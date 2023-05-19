Devin Haney Net Worth: Quad-Belt Holder Worth $6 Million at 24-Years-Old

As he prepares for his second full-scale belt defence this weekend in Las Vegas, we take a deep dive into Devin Haney’s net worth as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Devin Haney Net Worth

The very first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era, Devin Haney has already reached the mountain top when it comes to boxing heritage.

At just 24-year-old, there a very few, if any, bettor prospects in the sport than him at this moment in time. After snatching three world title belts from George Kambosos Jr last summer, he successfully defended his undisputed status in the rematch four months later, and he arrives at the MGM Grand this weekend as the firm favourite against former world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Having been propelled to the very top of the lightweight division, he has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame. This has, in turn, seen an upswing in his personal fortune, with a current net worth believed to be around $6 million – not bad for a man in his early 20’s.

For context, is his most recent fight alone he is believed to have earned around $2.8 million, as well as 30% of the pay-per-view shares.

He is also believed to have pocketed even more in his bout with former triple world champion Jorge Linares two years ago, where he walked away with $3 million.

Endorsements

Aside from his fighting endeavours, his position as a young, highly-marketable athlete has seen him partner with some of the biggest global brands in the sporting world and beyond.

He has current partnerships with Puma, Monster Energy, Everlast, and Matchroom Boxing.

Haney Vs Lomachenko Betting Odds

Haney to Win: -250

Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +475

Haney to Win by Decision: -160

Lomachenko to Win: +220

Lomachenko to Win by KO/TKO: +700

Lomachenko to Win by Decision: +340

Draw: +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

