Devin Haney Net Worth: Quad-Belt Holder Worth $6 Million at 24-Years-Old

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
As he prepares for his second full-scale belt defence this weekend in Las Vegas, we take a deep dive into Devin Haney’s net worth as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

The very first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era, Devin Haney has already reached the mountain top when it comes to boxing heritage.

At just 24-year-old, there a very few, if any, bettor prospects in the sport than him at this moment in time. After snatching three world title belts from George Kambosos Jr last summer, he successfully defended his undisputed status in the rematch four months later, and he arrives at the MGM Grand this weekend as the firm favourite against former world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Having been propelled to the very top of the lightweight division, he has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame. This has, in turn, seen an upswing in his personal fortune, with a current net worth believed to be around $6 million – not bad for a man in his early 20’s.

For context, is his most recent fight alone he is believed to have earned around $2.8 million, as well as 30% of the pay-per-view shares.

He is also believed to have pocketed even more in his bout with former triple world champion Jorge Linares two years ago, where he walked away with $3 million.

Endorsements

Aside from his fighting endeavours, his position as a young, highly-marketable athlete has seen him partner with some of the biggest global brands in the sporting world and beyond.

He has current partnerships with  Puma, Monster Energy, Everlast, and Matchroom Boxing.

David Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks: Predictions, Preview, Fight Time and Odds

Haney Vs Lomachenko Betting Odds

  • Haney to Win: -250
  • Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +475
  • Haney to Win by Decision: -160
  • Lomachenko to Win: +220
  • Lomachenko to Win by KO/TKO: +700
  • Lomachenko to Win by Decision: +340
  • Draw: +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

 

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
