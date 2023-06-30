Boxing

Devin Haney Boxing Record: Undisputed Lightweight Champion Boasts Incredible 30-0 Unbeaten Record

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Devin Haney Boxing Record
Devin Haney Boxing Record

Join us as we take a deep dive into Devin Haney’s boxing record so far, after defeating boxing legend Vasiliy Lomachenko last time out in an undisputed lightweight world title fight.

Devin Haney Boxing Record

  • Age: 24
  • 🥊Record: 30-0
  • 🥴Knockouts: 15
  • 👍Decision: 15
  • 🏆Current Titles: WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine Lightweight  Titles

At just 24-years-old, Devin Haney has managed to reach the very summit of lightweight boxing after becoming the first ever undisputed champion in the four-belt era last year.

Blessed with blistering speed, terrifying power and an inherent boxing IQ, the American remains undefeated across his 30 fights thus far, winning 15 by way of knockout in the process.

In June of last year, he headed to Australia to unify the lightweight class against then-three title holder George Kambosos Jr, who was billed as the favourite with the best US sportsbooks in front of his home crowd.

Haney outboxed and outpointed his opponent to claim all four titles, before backing up his status as the best lightweight boxer on the planet four months later after Kambosos enacted the rematch clause.

RELATED: Devin Haney Net Worth: Quad-Belt Holder Worth $6 Million At Just 24-Years-Old

Haney’s pathway was always destined for greatness having turned pro in 2015, where he featured in several early-career fights in Tijuana, Mexico.

In 2018 he won the IBF North American lightweight title by defeating Juan Carlos Burgos, before sweeping aside Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2020 for the WBC lightweight title to kickstart his world champion ambitions.

‘The Dream’ then defended his WBC 135-pound strap successfully on two occasions against Joseph Diaz and Jorge Linares respectively. Then came the undisputed clash with Kambosos Jr, which Haney won at a canter. Of course, as previously alluded to, he won the rematch with the Aussie to cement his status as the best fighter on the planet at lightweight.

His last bout was another highly impressive display, moving to 30-0 in the process. The California man beat boxing legend and three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko via unanimous decision in May 2023.

Now, some huge fights await Haney as he has solidified his greatness. Fights against the likes of Shakur Stevenson or Gervonta Davis could be next for ‘The Dream’. One thing is for certain, you wouldn’t back against Haney to win them both too.

An incredible fighter and one of the stars of the sport of boxing today.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Jermaine Franklin
Boxing

LATEST Jermaine Franklin Boxing Record: ‘989 Assassin’ Won First 21 Fights With 14 Knockouts

Author image Paul Kelly  •  57min
Anthony Joshua Net Worth Boxing 1
Boxing
Anthony Joshua Net Worth Hits $150 Million And Surpasses Lennox Lewis In Wealthiest Boxers List
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

With Anthony Joshua returning to the ring earlier this year, we have decided to take a look at where he sits in boxing history in terms of net worth. After…

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko 1
Boxing
Anthony Joshua Boxing Record: ‘AJ’ Has 22 Knockouts In 25 Wins & Nine World Title Fight Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

With Anthony Joshua set to return to action before the end of the year, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into AJ’s career thusfar. Read…

Joe Fournier Boxing 1
Boxing
Who Is Joe Fournier’s Girlfriend? Is The Business Tycoon/Boxer Currently Dating Anyone?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Joe Fournier Boxing 2 1
Boxing
Joe Fournier Boxing Record: ‘Badass Billionaire’ Boasts 9-1 (1NC) Record With Nine Knockout Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Joe Fournier Boxing 1 1
Boxing
Joe Fournier Net Worth: Career Earnings, Salary, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
KSI 1
Boxing
Who Is KSI’s Girlfriend? Is The YouTube Star Currently Dating Anyone?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Arrow to top