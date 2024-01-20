The NFL Divisional round continues on Sunday afternoon with the first of two games, as Tampa Bay face Detroit at Ford Field. Ahead of the action – we have our predictions and favorite Lions vs Buccaneers picks for the game.

The Lions survived a late scare against Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, but they were able to snap their 20 year drought without a win in the playoffs with a one point victory at Ford Field.

Jared Goff threw for just under 300 yards against his former team in the first round of the playoffs, but he wasn’t able to help Detroit to a touchdown in the second half of a close game.

Tampa Bay on the other hand were involved in one of the biggest surprises of Wildcard weekend, as they knocked out last years Super Bowl losers Philadelphia in comfortable fashion at home.

The Buccaneers took the lead early and didn’t look back last week, scoring 32 points past a lacklustre Eagles side who looked void of ideas at the end of disappointing campaign.

We think that Detroit may have an easier time of things this weekend when the Buccaneers visit having only lost at home twice through the 2023 season so far.

With the Buccaneers back on the road this week we think it would be a big upset if they were able to stop the in form Lions, who are looking to make it to a just there second Championship game in history.

Lions vs Buccaneers score prediction – Lions 27-17 Buccaneers

Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks Explained

Pick 1: Detroit Lions To Cover (-6.0) @ -110 with BetOnline

The Lions are heavy favorites with most NFL bookmakers to advance to the Divisional Round on Sunday and we are taking their spread this weekend which is six points.

Although they won by just one point last weekend, the match against the Rams was always expected to be ac close game between two of the top seeded teams the NFC.

Tampa Bay certainly wont go down without a fight this weekend but Detroit have won three of their last four victories by six or more points and could put up big numbers again this Sunday.

Pick 2: Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown @ +100 with BetOnline

Our first of two touchdown picks for the Detroit game is Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Last weekend was the first weekend St. Brown failed to score in the past five weeks, but he still played an important role in the win.

With 110 yards off seven receptions there really was no stopping St. Brown for the Rams, even when they focused all their attention on Detroit’s star man.

St. Brown will be eager to score his first postseason touchdown this weekend and a price of +100 is too attractive to turn down against Tampa Bay.

Pick 3: David Montgomery To Score A Touchdown @ -110 with BetOnline

Our third pick for Saturday’s first Divisional game is David Montgomery to score a touchdown, with the Detroit running back looking to score for the fifth game in a row.

Montgomery has been a major part of the Lions offence all year and he topped the scoring table for Detroit with 13 touchdowns through the season.

There have been just two matches since the beginning of November where Montgomery has failed to score a touchdown, which is why he is the favorite to score on Sunday.

Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +225 | Detroit Lions: -275

Point Spread: Buccaneers (+6.0) -110 | Lions (-6.0) -110

Total Points: Over 50.0 110 | Under 50.0 -110