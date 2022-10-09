Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

The Detroit Lions meet the New England Patriots in Massachusetts on Sunday; there are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards a Lions-Patriots same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $11370.80 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Jamal Williams over 0.50 TD’s @ -105 with Betonline
- Damien Harris over 0.50 TD’s @ +108 with Betonline
- DeVante Parker over 0.50 TD receptions @ +180 with Betonline
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with Betonline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Lions vs Patriots SGP betting picks
Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Jamaal Williams over 0.50 TD’s -105 @ Betonline
Williams has scored six TD’s this season and will likely be the lead RB for Detroit if De’ Andre Swift is out again this week. The Patriots allow 0.50 rushing TD’s per game, and it’s a good bet Williams will find the end zone on Sunday.
Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Damien Harris Rush over 0.50 rushing TD’s +108 @ Betonline
Harris is the Pats leading rusher and has scored three TD’s thus far. He faces a Lions defense allowing 2.5 rushing TD’s and 165.5 rushing yards per contest. The price is right for this pick that has a high likelihood of hitting.
Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: DaVante Parker over 0.50 TD receptions +180 @ Betonline
Parker is starting to acclimate himself with the Patriots system and scored a TD last week against Green Bay. The Lions allow 290 passing yards and 1.8 passing TD’s per contest, and it’s a good bet if New England scores a receiving TD, Parker will be the one to catch it.
Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Detroit Lions
|+140
|New England Patriots
|-170