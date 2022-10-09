Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Detroit Lions meet the New England Patriots in Massachusetts on Sunday; there are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards a Lions-Patriots same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $11370.80 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Lions vs Patriots SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with Betonline Create account and deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Lions vs Patriots SGP betting picks

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Jamaal Williams over 0.50 TD’s -105 @ Betonline

Williams has scored six TD’s this season and will likely be the lead RB for Detroit if De’ Andre Swift is out again this week. The Patriots allow 0.50 rushing TD’s per game, and it’s a good bet Williams will find the end zone on Sunday.

Jamaal Williams over 0.50 rushing TD’s @ -105 with BetOnline

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Damien Harris Rush over 0.50 rushing TD’s +108 @ Betonline

Harris is the Pats leading rusher and has scored three TD’s thus far. He faces a Lions defense allowing 2.5 rushing TD’s and 165.5 rushing yards per contest. The price is right for this pick that has a high likelihood of hitting.

Damien Harris over 0.50 rushing TD’s @ +108 with BetOnline

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: DaVante Parker over 0.50 TD receptions +180 @ Betonline

Parker is starting to acclimate himself with the Patriots system and scored a TD last week against Green Bay. The Lions allow 290 passing yards and 1.8 passing TD’s per contest, and it’s a good bet if New England scores a receiving TD, Parker will be the one to catch it.

DaVante Parker over 0.50 receiving TD’s @ +180 with BetOnline

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Odds