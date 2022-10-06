Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Betting Picks, Predictions, Best Bets & Odds For NFL Sunday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week 5 of the NFL season features the Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots at 1:00 pm ET Sunday, October 9.

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Odds, Pick 1: Lions +3.0 @ -105 BetOnline

The Lions cover. The Patriots don’t cover and with question marks surrounding who will be New England’s QB on Sunday, we have to back Detroit.

Detroit currently has the best offense in football, and the Patriots defense isn’t what quite what it used to be. The Lions also need to have the best offense, as their defense is dead last in the NFL.

At the end of the day, the Patriots defense isn’t good enough to keep Detroit from outscoring New England. Detroit was missing their two best offensive players and still put 45 points on the board last week against Seattle. Take Detroit to cover.

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Odds, Pick 2: Lions ML +144 @ -102 BetOnline

Detroit is going to win this contest with or without offensive leaders De’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra-St. Brown. Pats QB Mac Jones missed last week and backup Brian Hoyer was terrible, so 3rd string rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe took the reins and likely will start. This would be a shootout if New England had more talented receivers, but I expect a high scoring game and Detroit to leave Foxboro with a victory.

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Odds Pick 3: Lions over 45.5 @ -110 BetOnline

Detroit Lions games are an automatic over. Their defense is the worst in the league, but Detroit seems to be okay with it, as I’m sure the Patriots offense is good with it. The Lions have allowed 27 points or more in each of their last four games, and if the Patriots can’t rack up some points against this horrible defense, then who can they score on?



Expect Zappe to get comfortable real quick at home against a horrible Lions defense and Detroit will respond in kind, and before we know it, the game has exceeded the 45.5 point total.

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Odds