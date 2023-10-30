The Detroit Lions take on Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night to wrap up week 8 of the NFL season, and ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders.

Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders Picks

Detroit Lions (-7.5)(-105)

Sam LaPorta over 44.5 receiving yards (-110)

Lions vs Raiders Pick 1: Back The Lions To Cover (-105 with BetOnline)

Our first selection for Monday night football this week is for the Detroit Lions to cover the spread. Detroit has been set at 7.5 point favorites for their game this week, as they look to bounce back from defeat last weekend against the Ravens.

Baltimore proved to be just too much for the Lions to handle last week, with a comfortable win halting Detroit’s impressive four game winning streak.

Those four wins in a row for Detroit have moved their record to 5-2 this season and having lost last week to a poor Chicago team, we think the Raiders may struggle against a much stronger Lions side.

Although the 7.5 point spread seems quite a large one, Detroit has won all four of their previous games by at least ten points so we are confident they can get the job done in Monday night football.

Lions vs Raiders Pick 2: Sam LaPorta Over 44.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Monday’s game is for Detroit’s tight end Sam LaPorta to record over 44.5 receiving yards. With Aaron-Ra St Brown questionable for tonight’s game, LaPorta could see more of the ball in a match that we expect the Lions to dominate.

LaPorta has played in all seven of the Lions’ games so far this year, putting up 377 receiving yards in an impressive season so far. Having covered his receiving yards prop in five of the seven games, we are confident LaPorta can impress again this week.

Last weekend against Baltimore LaPorta managed 52 yards off just six receptions and with more targets expected on Monday night the 22-year-old should have no trouble impressing.

Lions vs Raiders Odds and Line

Moneyline: Detroit Lions: -360 | Las Vegas Raiders: +280

Detroit Lions: -360 | Las Vegas Raiders: +280 Point Spread: Lions (-7.5) -105| Raiders (+7.5) -115

Lions (-7.5) -105| Raiders (+7.5) -115 Total Points: Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110