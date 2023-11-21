NFL Week 12 kicks off with a historic Thanksgiving Day clash in Michigan – Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers. Find our picks, parlay and predictions for the game here alongside the odds.

These two teams have quite the history on Turkey Day. Detroit Lions vs Packers is the most frequent NFL Thanksgiving Day match-up among active teams and we’ll be treated to the 22nd edition of the famous game on Thursday afternoon.

Detroit carry all the momentum heading in, holding the league’s second-best record at 8-2 with three straight wins under their belt. Green Bay are 4-6 but have won two of their last three and are far from a pushover.

This one is destined to be a classic, live from Ford Field in Detroit with kickoff at 12:30pm ET on FOX.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Picks

Detroit Lions -7.5 (-110)

Over 47.0 total points (-110)

Bet On Our Lions vs Packers Picks With Free Bets

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Lions vs Packers wagers

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Picks Explained

Pick 1: Detroit Lions -7.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and enter Thursday’s match-up as huge favorites. When they met the Packers on the road earlier this season, they ran away 34-20 winners in a comfortable win.

This is Detroit’s best start to a season since 1962 and the Michigan outfit are genuine Super Bowl contenders. Despite a patch of improved form in recent weeks, this Green Bay side is vulnerable and Jordan Love is one of the most intercepted quarterbacks in the league.

Our pick for the early afternoon game on Turkey Day is the Lions spread at -7.5, as they look to claim their first Thanksgiving win since 2016.

Pick 2: Over 47.0 total points @ -110 with BetOnline

54 points were scored when these two teams met earlier in the season and the over set at 47 points looks like the best bet here. The Lions have been scoring at will recently, averaging 33 points per game by themselves in their last three outings.

Green Bay have struggled on the road this season, winning just one of five games and the Lions will have their way with them. They’re scoring an NFL 21st best 20.2 points per game this year which should be enough to hit the over.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay

Jared Goff over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-125)

Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+110)

Jordan Love over 0.5 interceptions (-180)

Combined Same Game Parlay odds: +300 with BetOnline

In ten games this season, Jared Goff has thrown for 16 touchdowns – an average of 1.6 per game. He’s thrown two in each of his last two games, and he looks a strong bet to do so again for a third consecutive outing.

His favourite end zone target is third-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has caught five touchdown passes this season. He’s also went for six in two of his last outings, so it would be fitting for the 24-year-old to complete the hat-trick on Thanksgiving.

Jordan Love is tied for the second-most interceptions in the NFL this season with ten, behind only Josh Allen and Sam Howell (12).

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Predictions

Despite Green Bay showing some signs of improvement, the Detroit Lions are poised to dominate this match-up. They have been one of the deadliest offenses in the league in recent weeks and have already made light work of the Packers this season.

They’ll be keen to get their first Turkey Day win on the board since 2016 and they couldn’t have asked for a better opponent to do it against. We’re expecting a high-scoring, intense and enjoyable opener on Thursday with the Lions taking the spoils.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Prediction: Lions 37 – Packers 20

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Odds

Moneyline: Detroit Lions: -360 | Green Bay Packers: +280

Detroit Lions: -360 | Green Bay Packers: +280 Point Spread: Lions (-7.5) -110 | Packers (+7.5) -110

Lions (-7.5) -110 | Packers (+7.5) -110 Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110