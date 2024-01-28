NFL

Detroit Lions Free Bet – Get $1000 Betting Offer With BetOnline For NFC Championship

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Detroit Lions Free Bet
Detroit Lions Free Bet

Grab you Detroit Lions free bet from BetOnline ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship clash with the San Francisco 49ers. New users can claim this $1000 betting offer by following our simple guide below.

How To Claim Detroit Lions Free Bet With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Detroit Lions for the game against the 49ers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Lions Free Bet

Detroit Lions Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up To $1000 Free Bets)

The BetOnline Detroit Lions betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving new players the chance to claim up to $1000 in free bets to use on this Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

You do not need to deposit the full $2000 to get this betting offer, as a $400 outlay still getting you $200 in free bets. This means you can wager the exact amount you wish to, without feeling obliged to deposit the full amount.

Why Use BetOnline For Betting On The Detroit Lions?

BetOnline has been a highly respected sportsbook for over 20 years now and they offer a wide range of NFL markets, so are our leading choice to use for your Detroit Lions bets.

BetOnline offer a top bonus offer of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can enjoy watching and wagering $1000 worth of free bets on the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

Key Reasons To Use The BetOnline For Detroit Lions Betting

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Plenty of NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer offers long after becoming a member
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘KYC’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto and many more payment methods
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
49ers Vs Lions Odds

    • Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -360 | Detroit Lions: +280
    • Point Spread: 49ers (-7.0) -110 | Chiefs (+7.0) -110
    • Total Points: Over 51.5 –110 | Under 51.5 -110

What Detroit Lions Betting Markets Can Free Bets Be Used On?

There is plenty of betting markets that your Detroit Lions offer can be used on, with hundreds of different wagers to get involved with.

With over/under markets on all things such as total points scored, interceptions, touchdowns and much more, the options are open as ever when it comes to using BetOnline for NFL betting.

BetOnline also have a easy prop bet system for same game parlays, giving wagerers lots of opportunity with their vast markets.

Not forgetting the more niche markets like the Player Performance Doubles odds , so check out the market below.

Player Performance Doubles Odds

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown to have 1+ Touchdowns and Lions to Win @ +475
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown to have 100+ Receiving Yards and Lions to Win @ +650
  • Josh Reynolds to have 1+ Touchdowns and Lions to Win @ +775
  • Josh Reynolds to have 80+ Receiving Yards and Lions to Win @ +1600
  • Jared Goff to have 2+ Passing Touchdowns and Lions to Win @ +400
  • Jared Goff to have 250+ Passing Yards and Lions to Win @ +475
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
