Grab you Detroit Lions free bet from BetOnline ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship clash with the San Francisco 49ers. New users can claim this $1000 betting offer by following our simple guide below.

How To Claim Detroit Lions Free Bet With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Detroit Lions for the game against the 49ers

Detroit Lions Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up To $1000 Free Bets)

The BetOnline Detroit Lions betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving new players the chance to claim up to $1000 in free bets to use on this Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

You do not need to deposit the full $2000 to get this betting offer, as a $400 outlay still getting you $200 in free bets. This means you can wager the exact amount you wish to, without feeling obliged to deposit the full amount.

Why Use BetOnline For Betting On The Detroit Lions?

BetOnline has been a highly respected sportsbook for over 20 years now and they offer a wide range of NFL markets, so are our leading choice to use for your Detroit Lions bets.

BetOnline offer a top bonus offer of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can enjoy watching and wagering $1000 worth of free bets on the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

Key Reasons To Use The BetOnline For Detroit Lions Betting



50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

Plenty of NFL markets for various games

Existing customer offers long after becoming a member

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘KYC’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto and many more payment methods

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

49ers Vs Lions Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -360 | Detroit Lions: +280 Point Spread: 49ers (-7.0) -110 | Chiefs (+7.0) -110 Total Points : Over 51.5 –110 | Under 51.5 -110



What Detroit Lions Betting Markets Can Free Bets Be Used On?

There is plenty of betting markets that your Detroit Lions offer can be used on, with hundreds of different wagers to get involved with.

With over/under markets on all things such as total points scored, interceptions, touchdowns and much more, the options are open as ever when it comes to using BetOnline for NFL betting.

BetOnline also have a easy prop bet system for same game parlays, giving wagerers lots of opportunity with their vast markets.

Not forgetting the more niche markets like the Player Performance Doubles odds , so check out the market below.

Player Performance Doubles Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown to have 1+ Touchdowns and Lions to Win @ +475

to have 1+ Touchdowns and Amon-Ra St. Brown to have 100+ Receiving Yards and Lions to Win @ +650

to have 100+ Receiving Yards and Josh Reynolds to have 1+ Touchdowns and Lions to Win @ +775

to have 1+ Touchdowns and Josh Reynolds to have 80+ Receiving Yards and Lions to Win @ +1600

to have 80+ Receiving Yards and Jared Goff to have 2+ Passing Touchdowns and Lions to Win @ +400

to have 2+ Passing Touchdowns and Jared Goff to have 250+ Passing Yards and Lions to Win @ +475