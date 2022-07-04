Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

DEREK CHISORA returns to his den in the O2 Arena this weekend in a titanic heavyweight rematch with Bulgarian, Kubrat Pulev. The pair first fought back in 2016, with Pulev walking away victorious that night. But attentions are all on this weekend now, so be sure to check out our preview, betting tips, predictions and best bets right here in this article.

On paper, this is a fight that could go either way. The first fight was super close, with Pulev getting the nod on the scorecards in Hamburg, Germany. However, Chisora will be bringing maximum violence come fight night, and will be confident of getting the knockout win.

If you fancy a bet on this fight in the heavyweight division, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Contents 1 Best Boxing Free Bets

2 Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Prediction

3 Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Betting Tips

4 Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Best Bet

5 Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Odds

6 When Is Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2?

7 Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Channel and Live Stream

8 Tale Of The Tape

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Prediction

This rematch has been six years in the making, with Chisora having a tonne of incredible fights in the interim, as well as Pulev having challenged Anthony Joshua for three of the world heavyweight title belts.

This time around, the fight seems to be more of an interesting one than the original. First time around, the fight was in Germany, with a very pro-Pulev crowd. At that time, Pulev’s only defeat was to Wladimir Klitschko, and was still deemed as one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the world.

On the flipside, Chisora was travelling away from home, wasn’t putting on the most spectacular of performances, and was a big underdog with the bookmakers. However, this time around, despite still being the betting underdog, it seems the switch has flicked and boxing fans are giving Chisora every chance of writing the wrongs of the first fight.

Since they last fought, Chisora has had some real close fights with the likes of Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, and even current heavyweight king, Oleksandr Usyk, who Chisora gave huge problems for several rounds. He has also had emphatic victories over the likes of Carlos Takam and Artur Szpilka.

That is what makes this fight so interesting. Although both men are six years older, it seems Pulev is the one who has aged more overnight, with Chisora somewhat enjoying a second career.

Here at SportsLens, we are willing to put our necks on the line and say that Derek Chisora will overturn the result of the first fight, and come away from the O2 Arena on Saturday night with the victory. How he does it is up for debate, but we can see Chisora bringing ‘war’ and coming out on top.

The sheer relentlessness and come forward style that the 38-year-old is now adopting could cause havoc for the Bulgarian heavyweight, who will need to be on his A-game for 36 minutes if he is to head back to his homeland with the victory.

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 prediction: Chisora to win @ 2/1 with Virgin Bet

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Betting Tips

As we have previously alluded to in this article, we believe that Derek Chisora will have enough to win this heavyweight rematch from the capital on Saturday night.

However, how ‘Del Boy’ does this remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, if Chisora is to win, it is highly likely to be via knockout. That is why we have selected a KO/TKO victory for ‘Del Boy’ as our second betting tip of this huge heavyweight showdown.

If Chisora is to win this fight, lets get it right, it will surely be via stoppage. Chisora has 23 KO victories in his 32 wins as a professional prize fighter, and in recent times, all of his victories have come via the stoppage method.

Look as Chisora’s huge wins against Szpilka and Takam that we previously mentioned, both of them came via emphatic knockout. The Takam fight was extraordinary. It looked like the Frenchman was going to batter Chisora from pillar to post, as he was doing in the early rounds. But from nowhere, Chisora caught Takam with a clubbing shot, and made him pay.

The Szpilka knockout is one that you will see for years to come in astonishing knockout compilations, as the Londoner quite literally starched the Polish heavyweight out cold, leaving him to wilt to the canvas asleep.

If Chisora can weather an early storm from Pulev, close the distance and land his big, bruising shots to the body and head of the Bulgarian former world title challenger, then the Brit can most definitely walk away from the ring with yet another highlight knockout added to his impressive resumé.

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 betting tip: Chisora to win by KO/TKO @ 3/1 with Virgin Bet

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Best Bet

Our final bet and the one we think will provide you, our valued SportsLens reader, with the best value on the Chisora vs Pulev fight this weekend is for ‘Del Boy’ to win via knockout in the second third of the fight.

Like we have said previously, the only way in which Chisora can win this fight is by making it a dog fight, dragging Pulev into close range and making him fight his fight. If Chisora can do that, then the knockout can most definitely present itself to the British heavyweight veteran.

Chisora will need to drag the Bulgarian into unchartered waters and make him as uncomfortable as humanly possibly, before throwing heavy leather and hoping one of his big shots switches Pulev’s lights out.

It is up for debate when the stoppage victory will come for Chisora if you do think that will be the outcome. Could ‘Del Boy’ catch Pulev cold and get rid of him early, will it drag on into the later rounds as both men begin to tire, it really is an intriguing match-up.

The reason that we have gone for rounds 5-8, here at SportsLens, is because we think Pulev will be on his guard early and not be foolish enough to fall into the traps that Chisora is setting. Chisora boxes at a relentless pace, and will bring it to Pulev from the very first bell, but lets not forget that just two fights ago Pulev was challenging Anthony Joshua for three world title belts as a mandatory challenger.

However, once Chisora lands some heavy shots and begins to break the guard of Pulev, we think it is a matter of time before the Bulgarian number one heavyweight falls and can’t get back up. This is a cracking fight on paper, and certainly a rematch that boxing fans are excited to see.

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 best bet: Chisora to win by KO/TKO in rounds 5-8 @ 5/1 with Virgin Bet

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Derek Chisora 2/1 Kubrat Pulev 4/11 Draw 20/1

When Is Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2?

Date: Saturday, 9th July

Ring Walks expected: 22.30pm GMT, O2 Arena, London, England, UK

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN downloaded on your TV, you will be able to watch this heavyweight rematch from the capital live on DAZN, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app for free, provided you are a DAZN subscriber.

Tale Of The Tape

Derek Chisora record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 29th December 1983 (38-years-old)

29th December 1983 (38-years-old) Height: 6′ 1 1/2″

6′ 1 1/2″ Reach: 74″

74″ Total Fights: 44

44 Record: 32-12 (23 KOs)

Kubrat Pulev record and bio:

Nationality: Bulgarian

Bulgarian Date of Birth: 4th May 1981 (41-years-old)

4th May 1981 (41-years-old) Height: 6′ 4 1/2″

6′ 4 1/2″ Reach: 79 1/2″

79 1/2″ Total Fights: 31

31 Record: 29-2 (14 KOs)