Derek Carr vs Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers us a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Raiders QB Derek Carr could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Monday’s prop bet offerings.
Derek Carr vs Chiefs Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Derek Carr over 1.5 TD passes @ -135 with BetOnline
- Derek Carr over 38.5 passing attempts @ -114 with BetOnline
Derek Carr vs Chiefs Prop Bets and Picks Tip 1: Carr over 1.5 TD passes @ -135 with BetOnline
Carr has a nice matchup with a Chiefs defense allowing 2.5 TD receptions per matchup. Carr has thrown two or more TD passes in three of his four contests, and with the weapons he has at his disposal, look for Carr to win this prop.
Derek Carr vs Chiefs Prop Bets and Picks Tip 2: Carr over 38.5 passing attempts @ -114 with BetOnline
Carr has exceeded 38.5 passing attempts twice this season. Las Vegas were behind in both contests, they eventually lost, and Monday night Carr will likely be in a similar situation against the heavily favored Chiefs. The Chiefs secondary is soft and Carr will be throwing a bunch tonight.
Derek Carr vs Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bet Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+301
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-300
