Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Olly Taliku
Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Derek Carr for the New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Carr vs the Jaguars.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds Vs Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Carr to score 1st TD +3300
  • Carr total passing yards – Over/Under 239.5 -110
  • Carr total rushing yards – Over/Under 3.5 -110
  • Carr total completions – Over/Under 23.5 -110
  • Carr total attempts – Over/Under 32.5 -130
  • Carr longest completion – Over/Under 36.5 yards -115
  • Carr total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -115
  • Carr over 2.5 passing TDs +135

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

New Orelans Saints Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Carr is averaging 216.5 passing yards per game in 2023
  • Carr is averaging 1.2 rushing yards per game in 2023
  • Carr passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 6 games this season
  • Carr is averaging 21.6 pass completions on 33.3 attempts this season
  • Carr has 5 passing TDs so far this season

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

Arrow to top