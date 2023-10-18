Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Derek Carr for the New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Carr vs the Jaguars.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds Vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Carr to score 1st TD +3300

Carr total passing yards – Over/Under 239.5 -110

Carr total rushing yards – Over/Under 3.5 -110

Carr total completions – Over/Under 23.5 -110

Carr total attempts – Over/Under 32.5 -130

Carr longest completion – Over/Under 36.5 yards -115

Carr total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -115

Carr over 2.5 passing TDs +135

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats Kit

Carr is averaging 216.5 passing yards per game in 2023

Carr is averaging 1.2 rushing yards per game in 2023

Carr passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 6 games this season

Carr is averaging 21.6 pass completions on 33.3 attempts this season

Carr has 5 passing TDs so far this season

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

