Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Derek Carr for the New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Carr vs the Jaguars.
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds Vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Carr to score 1st TD +3300
- Carr total passing yards – Over/Under 239.5 -110
- Carr total rushing yards – Over/Under 3.5 -110
- Carr total completions – Over/Under 23.5 -110
- Carr total attempts – Over/Under 32.5 -130
- Carr longest completion – Over/Under 36.5 yards -115
- Carr total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -115
- Carr over 2.5 passing TDs +135
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Carr is averaging 216.5 passing yards per game in 2023
- Carr is averaging 1.2 rushing yards per game in 2023
- Carr passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 6 games this season
- Carr is averaging 21.6 pass completions on 33.3 attempts this season
- Carr has 5 passing TDs so far this season
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.