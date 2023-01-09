American Football

Derek Carr Next Team Odds: Jets in Pole Position For Veteran QB After Being Benched By Las Vegas

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Derek Carr Next Team Odds
After being left at home for the final two games of the NFL regular season, veteran quarterback Derek Carr will almost certainly be on the lookout for a new team for 2023 with the Raiders having seemingly made up their mind in regards to his future. Therefore, we are taking a look at the latest Derek Carr new team odds and which franchises are in line for his signature.

Having signed a bumper three-year contract extension worth $121.5m just nine months ago, Carr’s decline this season ultimately led to 2022 acquisition Jarrett Stidham being favoured for weeks 17 and 18 of the regular season.

It is interesting to note that by leaving him out of the squad for the final two game weeks, the Raiders were eliminating any risk of having to pay Carr the $40 million in injury guarantees that were incorporated into his extension mid-way through last year.

This lump sum comes into effect three days after the Super Bowl (12th February), meaning Las Vegas will be pushing hard to get him off their roster as soon as possible to avoid a fiscal hit, although there are reports that the Raiders may well be prepared to take a $5.6 million salary cap hit by cutting Carr, should no trade agreement be found.

Derek Carr Next Team Odds

Derek Carr Next Team Odds Bookmaker
NFL Week 18 +275 betUK NEW
Derek Carr +325 betUK NEW
Derek Carr +900 betUK NEW
Derek Carr +900 betUK NEW
Derek Carr +900 betUK NEW
Derek Carr +1000 betUK NEW
Derek Carr +1000 betUK NEW

Derek Carr Next Team Odds: Jets and Colts Tipped as Leading Suitors

With a no-trade clause attached to his contract he would need to waive, Carr will almost certainly have to agree to a restructured deal.

At 31, the three-time Pro-Bowler still has a lot of juice left in the tank and may prove doubters wrong with a fresh career path, having been at Las Vegas for the entirety of his nine-year NFL career.

The New York Jets lead the way in the current Derek Carr next team odds market on BetOnline. Having registered a seven straight losing season in the AFC East (7-for-10), the franchise are keen to bolster their quarterback options following a torrid season for Zach Wilson, who was booed off against the Jaguars at the end of December.

Elsewhere, Mike White has endured persistent injury problems and is soon to be a free agent, while 38-year-old Joe Flacco is nearing the twilight of his career, so Carr may well present a perfect trade opportunity at precisely the right moment for the Jets.

Indianapolis Colts follow closely on NFL betting sites as a potential suitor, and they scored a top-five pick following their defeat to the Texans in Week 18. They have certainly not shied away from acquiring veteran quarterbacks, most recently adding 37-year-old Matt Ryan in 2022.

Although Carr is considerably younger at 31, his league-high of 14 interceptions may well help the Colts in the transition after their quarterback roster of Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger have all struggled to capitalise on turnovers this term.

However, a team seemingly in desperate need of a revamp when it comes to signal callers are the Washington Commanders, who registered a solid 8-8-1 season despite many observers writing them off prior to the season’s kick-off.

The Commanders have slowly built a play-off worthy offence including the likes of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, but quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz, who ranks 30th out of 31 in terms of ratings, have failed to take advantage of a dynamic passing attack.

 

 

 

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
