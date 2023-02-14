With Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expected to be officially released from the roster today, we’ve taken a look at the 31-year-old’s next team odds.

Derek Carr must exit the Raiders roster by 3:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and if not it means he will remain on the roster when business continues in the NFL on Wednesday 15. That would result in $40.4 million in injury guarantees converting to full guarantees.

Expect #Raiders QB Derek Carr to receive significant interest when his release is official at 4 pm today, but the veteran won’t be in a rush to sign. He’s already visited the #Saints – who are still in the mix – and don’t be surprised if more visits follow before a decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023

The Raiders will be looking for a new QB after nine years of Carr is coming to an end, the AFC West team are expected to cut the four-time Pro Bowler after he said he would not accept a trade.

He’s visited the New Orleans Saints already, but as of now, they’re not the favorites to land his signing according to BetOnline.

Derek Carr Next Team Odds

Carolina Panthers @ +140

New Orleans Saints @ + 150

New York Jets @ +350

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ +900

Washington Commanders @ +1200

New England Patriots @ +1200

Green Bay Packers @ +1800

Tennessee Titans @ +2000

Atlanta Falcons @ +2000

Indianpolis Colts @ +2200

Houston Texans @ +5000

The Raiders would be reportedly interested in Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, if he decided to move on this offseason. Rodgers played with Las Vegas wide receiver Devante Adams when he was at the Packers, so there’s certainly something that could work here.

Rodgers is currently priced at -300 on BetOnline to sign with the Raiders if he doesn’t stay at the Packers.

