NFL

Derek Carr Next Team Odds As Official Release Expected Imminently

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
Derek Carr Next Team Odds
Derek Carr Next Team Odds

With Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expected to be officially released from the roster today, we’ve taken a look at the 31-year-old’s next team odds. 

Derek Carr must exit the Raiders roster by 3:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and if not it means he will remain on the roster when business continues in the NFL on Wednesday 15. That would result in $40.4 million in injury guarantees converting to full guarantees.

The Raiders will be looking for a new QB after nine years of Carr is coming to an end, the AFC West team are expected to cut the four-time Pro Bowler after he said he would not accept a trade.

He’s visited the New Orleans Saints already, but as of now, they’re not the favorites to land his signing according to BetOnline.

Derek Carr Next Team Odds

All odds are priced with BetOnline, our pick for the best NFL betting site.

  • Carolina Panthers @ +140
  • New Orleans Saints @ + 150
  • New York Jets @ +350
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ +900
  • Washington Commanders @ +1200
  • New England Patriots @ +1200
  • Green Bay Packers @ +1800
  • Tennessee Titans @ +2000
  • Atlanta Falcons  @ +2000
  • Indianpolis Colts @ +2200
  • Houston Texans @ +5000

The Raiders would be reportedly interested in Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, if he decided to move on this offseason. Rodgers played with Las Vegas wide receiver Devante Adams when he was at the Packers, so there’s certainly something that could work here.

Rodgers is currently priced at -300 on BetOnline to sign with the Raiders if he doesn’t stay at the Packers.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Derek Carr Next Team Odds
NFL

LATEST Derek Carr Next Team Odds As Official Release Expected Imminently

Author image Kyle Curran  •  28min
1414649528
NFL
Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Chiefs Players Watching Rihanna Performance
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid threatened to bench his players who left the locker room to watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl half-time show. Patrick Mahomes appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel…

230103101221 01 bryce young draft
NFL
2023 NFL Draft Odds: Bryce Young Projected #1 Pick
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

Following a spectacular 2022 season, our attention has now turned to the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on April 27. The Kansas City Chiefs won a second…

Kelce Brothers Super Bowl
NFL
What Was Said Between The Kelce Brothers After The Super Bowl?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl MVP
NFL
Should Jalen Hurts Have Become Only The Second Runner-Up to Win the Super Bowl MVP?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Super Bowl LVII Andy Reid
NFL
Andy Reid Says “I’ll Stick Around” After Super Bowl LVII Win
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
Carr
NFL
Could New York Jets Coaching Hire Help Lure Carr, Tannehill?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
Arrow to top