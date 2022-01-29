Derby vs Birmingham prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Derby County welcomes Birmingham City to Pride Park on Sunday afternoon, desperately needing three points to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Match Info:

Date: 30th January 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 CET, Pride Park Stadium

Derby vs Birmingham Prediction

While Birmingham City is still in safe territory with twelve points separating them from the relegation zone, Derby County is eight points behind and in desperate need of a win.

The Rams have only lost two of their 13 home games this season, allowing only 11 goals in the process. We feel they have what it takes to maintain their goal unblemished in this match against Birmingham City.

Derby vs Birmingham Prediction: Derby County 2-1 Birmingham City @ 13/10 with Betfred.

Derby vs Birmingham Betting Tips

Derby’s bid to avoid relegation was hampered last weekend when the Rams were defeated 2-1 at home by Nottingham Forest.

Given Birmingham’s record on the road this season, this encounter should give the hosts a wonderful chance to keep one step closer to the safety zone.

The Blues will also be coming off a disappointing 2-2 draw against Peterborough United at home on Tuesday evening.

The Rams’ stern defensive line is crucial to their success, and it should be the same against Birmingham City.

Derby vs Birmingham Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 31/20.

Derby vs Birmingham Betting Odds

Match Winner

Derby @ 13/10 with Betfred

Draw @ 11/5 with Betfred

Birmingham @ 12/5 with Betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 31/20

Under 2.5 @ 7/12

