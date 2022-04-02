Derby County vs Preston North End Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Derby County’s season is on the verge of being saved before Saturday’s home match against Preston North End. The Rams are now in last place in the Championship, eight points from safety, while the Lilywhites are in 14th place.

Derby County vs Preston North End Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Derby County 31/20 Preston North End 19/10 Draw 2/1

Derby County vs Preston North End Predictions

The Rams have only won once in their last seven league games and are eight points out of a playoff spot despite having played one more game. Preston, on the other hand, is coming off a 4-0 setback to Luton Town, which broke their four-game unbeaten streak.

In their last away encounter against Derby in December 2020, they came away with a 1-0 victory. Preston will now try to make it two in a row for the first time since a three-year run from 1890 to 1892.

Both teams are in awful form at the moment, but Derby is in far worse shape than Preston.

The Lilywhites, like Derby, have struggled to score goals, but they should be able to beat the lowest team by a tight margin.

Derby County vs Preston North End Prediction: Derby County 0-1 Preston North End @ 19/10 with Bet UK

Derby County vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Derby County comes into this game after a 1-1 draw against Coventry City in the Championship.

Derby County had 54 percent possession and 15 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Derby County’s only goal came from Tom Lawrence in the 67th minute. Coventry City, on the other hand, had 13 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Coventry City’s Matt Godden scored in the 28th minute.

Preston North End and their traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their last game in Championship action against Luton Town.

Preston North End had 60 percent possession and 10 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. Bambo Diaby (59′ Own Goal) scored for Preston North End. Luton Town had 12 shots on goal, 5 of which were on target. Luton Town’s goals came from Luke Berry (9′, 42′) and Fred Onyedinma (28′).

Derby County vs Preston North End betting tip: Preston North End to win @ 19/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Derby County vs Preston North End Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Derby County vs Preston North End clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Derby County vs Preston North End with Bet UK

When is Derby County vs Preston North End?

Derby County vs Preston North End will take place on 2nd April 2022.

What time does Derby County vs Preston North End Kick Off?

Derby County vs Preston North End will kick-off at 19:00.

Derby County vs Preston North End Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Derby County Team News

In attack, Wayne Rooney has a major problem.

Ravel Morrison, who is currently on international duty, will come in from Jamaica on Friday to join the team. If he is unable to play, the head coach will be forced to recall Luke Plange to the starting lineup. Louie Sibley could play at No.10, but Festy Ebosele on the left and captain Tom Lawrence of the striker are also possibilities.

Derby County Predicted Line Up: Ryan Allsop; Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Eiran Cashin, Lee Buchanan; Max Bird, Krystian Bielik; Malcolm Ebiowei, Louie Sibley, Tom Lawrence; Luke Plange.

Preston North End Team News

Declan Rudd has declared his retirement due to injury, but Daniel Iversen should be able to take his place in goal. Matthew Olosunde has been out since December due to a groin injury.

Preston North End Predicted Line Up: Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Bambo Diaby, Sepp van den Berg; Brad Potts, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne, Ali McCann; Cameron Archer, Emil Riis Jakobsen.

Best Derby County vs Preston North End Free Bets