Derby County vs Millwall prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Derby County welcomes Millwall to Pride Park on Wednesday evening, hoping to build on their thrilling win against Peterborough United at the weekend.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 24th February 2022, Pride Park Stadium

Derby County vs Millwall Prediction

Derby County has endured some setbacks this season, but they have recently been strong at home. They’ve gone undefeated in their previous six home games, winning five of them, and they’ll be hoping to extend that streak this week.

On the other hand, Millwall has won their previous two games and have only lost one of their last five league games. However, they have only won one of their last eight league games on the road, and most football betting sites predict that they could lose on Wednesday.

Derby County vs Millwall Prediction: Derby County 2-1 Millwall @ 8/5 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Derby County vs Millwall Betting Tips

Derby County will look to build on their 1-0 Championship win over Peterborough United last time out.

Derby County had 65% possession and had 25 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the encounter. Derby County’s only goal came from Louie Sibley in the 92nd minute. Peterborough United had four shots on goal against them, but none of them were on target.

Millwall come into the game on the back of a 2-0 Championship victory against Queens Park Rangers in their most recent match.

In recent Millwall games, there has been a trend of at least one team failing to score a goal. This has happened five times in their last six games, according to their stats. In these matches, opposing teams have scored a total of 5 goals, with Millwall scoring 6.

Derby County vs Millwall Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/8.

Derby County vs Millwall Betting Odds

Match Winner

Derby @ 31/20 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 15/8 with LiveScore Bet

Millwall @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 13/8

Under 2.5 @ 4/9

Derby County vs Millwall Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.