Derby County vs Fulham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Fulham will travel to Pride Park on Good Friday to face Derby County, knowing they still have a lot of work to do if they want to win the Championship.

Derby is nine points short of safety, making this a must-win game for the Rams at a time when the Cottagers have a 10-point lead over second place.

Derby County vs Fulham Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Derby County 9/2 Fulham 8/13 Draw 14/5

Derby County vs Fulham Predictions

On Friday, the Pride Park Stadium will host a match between two teams at the opposite ends of the EFL Championship table: 23rd-placed Derby County and league leaders Fulham.

This will be the sides’ second encounter this season, after a goalless draw in the reverse game in November.

Derby County’s season came crashing down to earth last weekend when they were defeated 2-1 by Swansea City. Prior to that, the Rams won a 1-0 victory over Preston North End on April 2, ending a three-game losing streak.

Derby County, who are now 23rd in the EFL Championship table with 28 points from 41 games and nine points from safety, are in danger of relegation.

Fulham, however, was defeated 3-1 at home by Coventry City on Sunday. They had previously defeated QPR 2-0 on April 2 before defeating Middlesbrough 1-0 four days later. Fulham now leads the league table with 83 points from 40 games, a solid 10-point advantage over second-placed Bournemouth.

The Derby Counties have only lost once in their last ten home games. While Fulham now sits atop the Premier League table, they have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, losing twice and winning twice in their last five games.

Most betting sites expect an exciting game, with the Rams fighting for a share of the points.

Derby County vs Fulham Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Fulham @ 14/5 with Bet UK

Derby County vs Fulham Betting Tips

Derby County will be seeking to improve on their last performance here, which saw them lose 2-1 to Swansea City in the Championship.

Derby County had 45% possession and 8 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Tom Lawrence (22′) was Derby County’s lone player to score. Swansea City, on the other hand, had 10 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Swansea City’s goals came from Jol Piroe (8′, 16′).

On the other hand, Fulham and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing their last game in Championship action to Coventry City.

Fulham had 65% possession and 28 shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the match. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (82′) was Fulham’s only goal scorer. Coventry City had 18 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Coventry City’s goals came from Michael Rose (20′), Viktor Gyökeres (24′), and Callum O’Hare (93′).

How to Watch Derby County vs Fulham Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Derby County vs Fulham clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

When is Derby County vs Fulham?

Derby County vs Fulham will be played on 16th April 2022.

What time does Derby County vs Fulham Kick Off?

Derby County vs Fulham will kick off at 00:00.

Derby County vs Fulham Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Derby County Team News

Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak are still out with ankle injuries, thus the Rams are still without them.

Derby County Predicted Line Up: Ryan Allsop; Nathan Bryne, Eiran Joe Cashin, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan; Liam Thompson, Krystian Bielik; Tom Lawrence, Jason Knight, Malcolm Ebiowei; Luke Plange

Fulham Team News

Terence Kongolo is still working his way back to full health after suffering an injury that has kept him out of play since November.

Fulham Predicted Line Up: Marek Rodak; Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson; Nathaniel Chalobah, Harrison Reed; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

