Derby County vs Fulham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Derby County vs Fulham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Fulham will travel to Pride Park on Good Friday to face Derby County, knowing they still have a lot of work to do if they want to win the Championship.

Derby is nine points short of safety, making this a must-win game for the Rams at a time when the Cottagers have a 10-point lead over second place.

Derby County vs Fulham Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Derby County 9/2 BetUK logo
Fulham 8/13 BetUK logo
Draw 14/5 BetUK logo

Derby County vs Fulham Predictions

On Friday, the Pride Park Stadium will host a match between two teams at the opposite ends of the EFL Championship table: 23rd-placed Derby County and league leaders Fulham.

This will be the sides’ second encounter this season, after a goalless draw in the reverse game in November.

Derby County’s season came crashing down to earth last weekend when they were defeated 2-1 by Swansea City. Prior to that, the Rams won a 1-0 victory over Preston North End on April 2, ending a three-game losing streak.

Derby County, who are now 23rd in the EFL Championship table with 28 points from 41 games and nine points from safety, are in danger of relegation.

Fulham, however, was defeated 3-1 at home by Coventry City on Sunday. They had previously defeated QPR 2-0 on April 2 before defeating Middlesbrough 1-0 four days later. Fulham now leads the league table with 83 points from 40 games, a solid 10-point advantage over second-placed Bournemouth.

The Derby Counties have only lost once in their last ten home games. While Fulham now sits atop the Premier League table, they have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, losing twice and winning twice in their last five games.

Most betting sites expect an exciting game, with the Rams fighting for a share of the points.

Derby County vs Fulham Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Fulham @ 14/5 with Bet UK

