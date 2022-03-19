Derby County vs Coventry City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

In EFL Championship action this weekend, Derby County will visit Coventry City. Follow the instructions below to watch the live stream online.
Derby County vs Coventry City preview
Derby County will be trying to improve on their recent performance, which saw them lose 3-1 to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.
Derby County had 59 percent possession and 11 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. For Derby County, Ravel Morrison (28′) was the only player to score. Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Blackburn Rovers scored with Scott Wharton (53′), Tyrhys Dolan (59′), and Sam Gallagher (97′).
In recent games, Derby County’s offensive has been largely ineffectual. During their past six games, they have only managed to score four goals against other teams.
Coventry City and its supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing to Hull City last time out in the Championship competition.
Coventry City had 63 percent possession and 17 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the match. Hull City, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Hull City’s goals came from Richard Smallwood (4′) and Ryan Longman (28′).
The numbers speak for themselves: Coventry City has been scored against in six of its previous six matches, with opponents scoring nine goals in total. Coventry City has definitely had issues in the back.
Derby County vs Coventry City team news
Derby County team news
The visitors will be without Krystian Bielik and Lee Buchanan, who has been ruled out due to injuries.
Derby County predicted line-up
Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Buchanan; Bird, Bielik; Ebosele, Morrison, Lawrence; Plange
Coventry City team news
Martyn Waghorn and Gustavo Hamer will be out for the hosts due to shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively.
Coventry City predicted lineup
Moore; Hyam, Sheaf, Clarke-Salter; Dabo, Allen, Hamer, Maatsen; Shipley; Waghorn, Gyokeres
